Lauren Conrad Responds After James Charles Says She Has ‘No Business Having A Makeup Brand’!

It’s 2020 and Lauren Conrad is still trying to dismantle unnecessary drama in her life!

The Hills alum took to social media to respond to James Charles after he called her out for mistakenly sending him a PR package filled with empty products from her new clean beauty line.

Related: Jeffree Star Apologizes To James In New Video

On his Instagram Stories, the outspoken beauty vlogger showed his followers the empty liquid highlighter tube and dry eyeliner pen he received in the mail. Without mentioning LC by name, the 21-year-old fumed:

“I just opened a PR package from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand. Stop making makeup brands. Stop! Stop!”

For her part, the former MTV personality owned up to her mistake and rather hilariously explained why the empty Lauren Conrad Beauty products were sent out in the first place.

She wrote on Instagram Wednesday:

“For those asking about the empty components sent to James… let me tell you a funny story. The woman who put together the gifts (it was me) decided to fill a makeup bag full of empty samples to make sure everything would fit inside. When beauty products arrived and it was time to fill all the makeup bags she (again, me) accidentally included the bag full of empties with the others and it was sent out. She will be let go immediately.”

LOLz! We love a celeb who can make fun of herself!

Charles returned to the social site a day later with a personal apology to the 34-year-old and explained why his reaction to the not-so-special delivery was so harsh. He shared:

“Wanted to write an apology to @LaurenConrad for my stories earlier. I’ve been on the verge of tears all day long from a ton of things going wrong & opening her PR package was the icing on the cake of weird things happening today. My stories talking about the products were supposed to be funny but they just came across as nasty because I was so upset, not with her, but with other things that happened today. Lauren and I spoke privately about the misunderstanding & are both good.”

Good to hear!

The drama comes after the YouTube star sparked backlash for criticizing Alicia Keys’ recently launched skincare and beauty brand. Earlier this month, the beauty guru apologized for the “childish” remarks, tweeting:

“…I was bothered because many celebrities come into the beauty space as a cash grab without any actual passion and then leave. Anyone should be able to secure their bag and it’s not up to me which brands people should or shouldn’t support.”

We’re glad James is realizing there’s room for everyone in the oft-shady beauty community!

[Image via Instar/WENN]