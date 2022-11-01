Feud Back On! James Corden Called A 'Phony' By Balthazar Owner After Claiming He 'Never Screamed At Anyone'!

Into the Woods star James Corden isn’t out of the woods after all!

By now we all know the drama surrounding the The Late Late Show host and the NYC restaurant owner Keith McNally — it’s been quite a confusing back-and-forth for a few weeks now after everyone found out the alleged reasons he was banned from the eatery. The Balthazar owner called out Corden for being an “abusive” customer — even going as far as putting the claims of his staff on Instagram for the world to see.

Related: Nancy Pelosi ‘Heartbroken’ & ‘Traumatized’ After Husband Was Attacked

A few hours after these posts blew up, Keith said he reversed the ban after the late night host called the restaurateur personally to apologize. But that didn’t last long as he was re-banned as soon as he told The New York Times he “didn’t do anything wrong”! His non-apology was followed by a slightly more sincere-sounding one (although that might’ve just been CBS pushing him to get rid of the controversy) — last week the 44-year-old said on an episode of his show:

“Because I didn’t shout or scream or didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong. But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server. I accept everybody’s opinion. I also hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I’ve upset anybody ever. It was never my intention, it just wasn’t. And I love that restaurant, I love the staff there. I hope I’m allowed in again one day, so when I’m back in New York, I can go there and apologize in person, which is something I would absolutely do.”

Hmm. Well, apologizing for doing something wrong — while still claiming you did nothing wrong — isn’t really a good way to go about things…

McNally surely isn’t buying it! In fact, he hit back hard this week, calling the English comedian a “phony” in a post to the ‘gram on Monday:

“I don’t want to over-egg the pudding, but in Friday’s London Times Corden flip-flopped and told a massive lie AGAIN:

‘I never screamed at anyone, I didn’t shout, didn’t call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language… How is it remotely a thing? When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there.’

On second viewing, I found his TV ‘confessional’ contrived and phony. The actor will say anything to save his bacon.”

“Say anything to save his bacon”? Damn!

McNally concluded his post by saying he’s “given up” on Corden completely:

“In the scheme of things my opinion means nothing, but after Friday’s interview and a second look at his fraudulent confessional, I’ve given up on James Corden. For Good.

END OF STORY.”

Whoa.

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

Doesn’t look like James is gonna be getting back into Balthazar one day like he hoped! And honestly he should be careful if he ever does go back — and in other restaurants, too. If you aren’t on your best behavior toward the people that handle your food, you’re really taking your destiny in your hands, you know? Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Keith McNally/Instagram/The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]