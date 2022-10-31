Nancy Pelosi 'Heartbroken' & 'Traumatized' After Husband Was Attacked -- Read Her Statement!

Nancy Pelosi has broken her silence on the attack of her husband Paul Pelosi.

On Friday, the Speaker of the House and her family suffered a devastating scare when Paul became the victim of a violent attack as their San Francisco home was broken into by an assailant. The 82-year-old was rushed to the hospital for brain surgery after the attacker beat him with a hammer and tried to tie him up while “waiting for Nancy” to come home (she was in Washington DC at the time). Thankfully, Paul managed to call 911 and cops arrived just in time.

Addressing the harrowing situation, Nancy released a statement to her colleagues and supporters on Saturday, writing on her website:

“Dear Colleague, Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

She went on to thank those who have offered kind words to the family (including the couple’s five adult children) as they process this frightening situation, saying:

“Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve.”

So good to hear! According to NBC Bay Area, Secret Service agents were stationed at the hospital over the weekend for extra protection as he recovers.

The politician, also 82, concluded her message with some words from the Bible, writing:

“We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: ‘Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.’ We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family.”

Over on Twitter, she added:

“Please know that the prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul make progress with his recovery.”

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 30, 2022

The attacker, David Wayne DePape, is currently in custody with the U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, and the San Francisco Police working together to determine a motive. Nancy’s been the center of harassment and threats as far back as January 6, 2021. It’s terrible to see the hate turning into real and very life-threatening violence. We continue to send well wishes the Pelosis’ way!

