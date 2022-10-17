OMFG!! James Corden BANNED From Famous Restaurant For Allegedly Mistreating Staff On MULTIPLE Occasions!

Uh, oh! There goes James Corden’s nice guy image!

The Late Late Show host was just BANNED from a high-end restaurant in New York City because he was allegedly so rude to the staff — on multiple occasions! Damn! He must have been awful if the restaurant owner is willing to call him out publicly!

On Monday afternoon, Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar Restaurant & Bakery in SoHo, shared a scathing post about James while detailing why he was banning the celebrity from his establishment (something he almost never does)!

Alongside a photo of the smiling star, Keith wrote:

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man.”

Oh, s**t!!!

What a way to kick off the post. LOLz! The foodie continued:

“And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.”

The businessman then went on to detail two of the reasons he had come to this drastic decision. And this comes after he witnessed similar behavior at one of his other restaurants, too! So this is apparently a pattern Keith has seen all too much of. He wrote:

“Here are two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff. He behaviored similarly in my former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back. MANAGER’S REPORT # 1: ‘In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: ‘Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.’”

Finding hair in your food is never pleasant, especially when you’re paying good money, but does it really warrant this kind of response?! There’s always a polite way to address a situation, but it doesn’t sound like James chose that option…

Unfortunately, things only got worse when he took his wife, Julia Carey, to brunch several months later, the post revealed:

“MANAGER’S REPORT # 2: ‘James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Brunch Maitre D’ Allie Wolters took the party to table 301. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!’ M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.’”

Oof. The poor servers!

Because of these (and seemingly several other) unpleasant interactions, James has been banned from the French restaurant forever! Plenty of social media users took to the comment section in response to the shocking post, and it’s clear they’re not on the actor’s side. They wrote:

“Come on Keith, you know this isn’t true. James Corden is NOT a ‘hugely gifted’ comedian” “One can tell the true character of a person based on how they treat their server” “My number 1 rule, never trust anyone who is rude to waiters or those who help you in any way ” “Ugh. And I thought he was one of the nice guys.” “He’ll never carpool karaoke in this town again!!!”

LMFAO!

Guess he’s gonna have to find another hot spot to cause trouble in! Check out the full post (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think he deserved to be banned? Let us know (below)!

