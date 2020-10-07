James Corden Perfectly Sums Up Donald Trump’s COVID Lies In Maybe I’m Immune Paul McCartney Parody (Video)

It’s times like these when we’re so thankful James Corden, who always seems to know how to make us laugh to keep from actually crying!

In the wake of Donald Trump‘s truly bizarre, offensive, and dangerous behavior after recently being treated for the novel coronavirus, the 42-year-old talk show host offered us some comedic relief with a brand new parody of Sir Paul McCartney‘s ’70s classic, Maybe I’m Amazed.

With new lyrics that perfectly sum up how we feel about listening to the President’s lies about COVID-19, the ballad aptly titled, Maybe I’m Immune, debuted on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show. Corden really sold the sarcastic emotion with smooth vocals and impressive piano skills, while he weaved in head-scratching quotes from POTUS and his medical staff.

Of course, nothing stood out more than Trump saying he might “be immune” to the virus. Ugh. Seriously?! There is currently no vaccine and people are still dying from this…

Perezcious readers, watch James hand DJT a dose of reality and roast his gross incompetence all at the same time in the hilarious clip (above) and share your reactions with us (below) in the comments! We think this one deserves a Grammy, don’t you? Ha!