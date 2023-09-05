Jamie Foxx Spends Labor Day Weekend With Girlfriend -- That He's Been 'Secretly Dating For Over A Year'?!

Jamie Foxx had a beautiful beachy weekend with a new woman in his life! Well, not “new” as it turns out…

In pics obtained by PageSix on Monday, the 55-year-old actor was enjoying his holiday weekend with his reported girlfriend by his side. The gorgeous blonde on his arm was identified as Australian fitness model Alyce Huckstepp, and the pair looked particularly loved-up throughout their Cabo San Lucas getaway. We’re just glad to see him looking so relaxed — and supported — after his mystery health scare earlier this year!

The Spider Man: No Way Home star rocked a matching black jacket and jogger set and a pair of white sneakers. He also had a wide-brimmed hat and some sunglasses, while his model partner wore a similar all-black ensemble with a sun hat of her own. When they went down to the beach, both of them shed some layers to soak up some sunshine, with Jamie in a plain white tee and Alyce in a pair of black shorts and a low cut white tank top. See their coordinating outfits (below):

Jamie Foxx holds hands with girlfriend during Cabo vacation months after health scare https://t.co/HiQ7fSbxl1 pic.twitter.com/YimDAesP7x — Page Six (@PageSix) September 5, 2023

Such a sweet couple — but apparently this whole romance isn’t as new as we thought!

According to The US Sun, the Django Unchained actor and the former business owner have been traveling the world together for a year and a half in secret! The outlet reports they were spotted together for the first time in Miami partying at LIV in March 2022! Wow!

More recently they have been more open. In May, they were seen in Cannes, and by August of 2023 they’d been photographed together at Nobu Malibu after a dinner date. These new reports of Jamie’s love life contradict the rumors he was trying to win back his ex Katie Holmes. It looks like he’s long since moved on from their six-year rumored relationship.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]