Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer Amid Sophie Turner Split!

Joe Jonas is taking serious steps to split from Sophie Turner!

According to People on Monday, the Jonas Brothers singer has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to the Game of Thrones alum. This comes after Page Six reported the 34-year-old’s team met with two Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers on his behalf. It seems he chose one of them, but People has not released the name of the attorney he has decided to work with. We bet he selected someone with a ton of practice in difficult and high-profile divorces, though!

Sadly, the split is bound to be challenging considering they have two young daughters — Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old whose name has not been made public. Whenever custody is a stake, things get messy fast. Right now, TMZ sources claim Joe’s been the lead caretaker of the little ones, looking after them “pretty much all of the time” — even while on tour!

Luckily, the couple recently sold their Miami mansion, so that’s one less asset for them to divvy up. But with their net worths and all that, hopefully they had a prenup in place…

As for why they are heading for Splitsville, all we know so far is that they have had “serious problems” in their relationship for the past six months, according to TMZ. The Cake by the Ocean crooner has also been spotted without his wedding ring a ton lately — though he is sporting it more frequently in the last few days now that he and Sophie are in the headlines.

We hope for the children’s part that they’ll be able to settle things amicably. We’ve seen far too many nasty divorces lately!

