Jamie Foxx 'On A Mission' To Get Katie Holmes Back After Health Scare??

Jamie Foxx is ready to love again following his health scare — and he’s apparently got his eyes set on a certain someone from his past!

As the Project Power star continues to improve from his mystery “medical complication,” he’s ready to put himself out there again… for round two with ex Katie Holmes! Early on Monday morning, a source told Radar Online that the 55-year-old is “on a mission” to reignite his old flame with the Coda actress. The tipper shared that following his scary condition — which landed him in the hospital in April — he’s begun rethinking some of his life decisions while reminiscing on his “red-hot connection” with Holmes. An insider dished to the National Enquirer:

“Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie. Their chemistry was off the charts. It was a romance born of passion but became so much more. In hindsight, Jamie can’t believe he let her slip through his fingers.”

It sounds like the Spider-Man: No Way Home star is in a pretty introspective time of life after being in such a vulnerable state medically — and realizing what a catch his old flame was. But if no one even comes “close” to comparing to her, why not try and win her back?! The two began dating in 2013 after Holmes and her ex-husband Tom Cruise went their separate ways. She and Foxx then went on to date for six years, before ultimately calling it quits in 2019.

Honestly, six years is a long time to be with someone, so we’re not surprised that the Day Shift actor still holds a lot of love for her. And health complications can definitely make a person reconsider the importance of certain things in life!

Last month, Foxx opened up on Instagram about the “tough” times he’d gone through in the wake of his health battle, sharing:

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

He added:

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work. I know they talk about people crying on videos. You can do a take two — I’m not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, man. I’ve been sick, man. But now I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

We’re just glad to see him slowly but surely improving… We just wonder how open Katie would be to potentially rekindling??

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you here for Fox and Holmes 2.0? Let us know in the comments down below!

