Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Fake Reports About His Health -- Insists He's 'Been Out Of The Hospital For Weeks'

False alarm!?

Jamie Foxx‘s friends had the whole internet worried this week as they began to send prayers the Day Shift actor’s way amid his current health issues. The messages came amid a report from Daily Loud that claimed Jamie’s family was preparing for the worst after he was hospitalized last month. So, naturally, everyone began to get very concerned!

Thankfully, we’re getting some answers — and things are a lot more positive than they seemed!

On Friday, the 55-year-old’s daughter Corinne Foxx took to her Instagram Story to shut down the speculation about her pop’s health. Sharing the aforementioned report, she declared:

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She also teased:

“We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Well, that’s great news!!

It remains unclear if the Django Unchained star is undergoing any kind of rehab or physical therapy now that he’s out of the hospital, but the fact he’s playing such an active sport like pickleball suggests he’s truly on the mend!

This update also seems to debunk People‘s insider scoop from last week. A source from the actor’s circle told the publication he “is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now,” which appears to be true, but they suggested he was still in the hospital because “[doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” leave. Now, we know he’s been out of the hospital for weeks and is doing great under the circumstances! Phew!

As Perezcious readers know, Jamie was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia while filming an upcoming movie, Back in Action, after her suffered a scary mystery “medical complication.” It is still unclear exactly what happened, but it seems like it was a pretty big deal, especially since Jamie and Corinne have had to take some time away from their hosting gigs on Beat Shazam. Nick Cannon is currently filling in for them until the Just Mercy alum is healthy enough to return.

The dad of two has yet to be seen in public since the incident, but he has expressed his gratitude for the love and prayers since the scare. We’re so glad to know things are better than they sounded and are wishing the Foxx family well as they get through this.

