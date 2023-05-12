Do Jamie Foxx's Friends Know Something We Don't? Still Asking For 'Prayers' As Actor Remains In Hospital

Jamie Foxx’s health situation could be worse than we think…

Last week, an insider told People that the Django Unchained actor was “stable and not in a life-threatening situation” anymore amid his hospital stay for a mysterious “medical complication.” At the time, the source added that doctors were “doing more tests” before discharging him, adding that upon his release, he needs to “keep his stress levels down.”

That update came right after the Oscar winner broke his silence after nearly three weeks, taking to Instagram to write:

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed”

All that made it sound like he was in a pretty good place recovery wise… but he may actually not be out of the woods quite yet.

The same day Foxx broke his silence, fellow actor James Woods took to Twitter to honor the 55-year-old while reflecting on their 2013 action blockbuster, White House Down:

“We all know how brilliant Jamie Foxx is as an actor. My experience was how amazing he could be as a colleague. When we were shooting White House Down, I had a neck injury during a stunt thing. A few weeks later Jamie and I had a protracted fight scene filmed over several days. I asked him to be careful and he went beyond. It was like ballet! He protected me at every turn, while making it look like total mayhem. He put my well-being over every other consideration.”

He continued:

“I had always greatly admired him as an artist, of course, but I was honored to know him for the kind and caring man he is. #JamieFoxx”

Very sweet, no doubt, but now it seems other celebs have jumped on the trend of tributing the Ray actor, and it just makes us wonder if they’ve been hearing something we don’t know.

Wednesday, rapper Kid Cudi took to Twitter to simply write alongside a praying hands emoji:

“Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx”

Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx ???????? — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 10, 2023

Seems weird after a source said he was no longer in a “life-threatening situation,” right? But he wasn’t the only one. Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III took to the social media app just two hours after Cudi, asking for “prayers” form his followers on behalf of the Just Mercy actor:

“Please send a prayer up for Jamie Foxx and his family. He is much more than a talented actor, comedian and musician.”

The athlete quote tweeted a report that said Foxx’s family were preparing for the worst, which doesn’t sound good at all either…

Please send a prayer up for Jamie Foxx and his family. He is much more than a talented actor, comedian and musician. https://t.co/hKceTtDulZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 11, 2023

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons also joined in, writing on his own page:

“Please God protect one our black heroes!! Please everyone send a prayer!! Can’t lose a great father, brother, son and too many of us an hero!!”

Please God protect one our black heroes!! Please everyone send a prayer!! Can’t lose a great father, brother, son and too many of us an hero!! https://t.co/F1gi31qLZg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 11, 2023

Tyler, The Creator also shared love on Instagram, reposting a fan’s tribute to the talented actor, noting that he was “sending love.” Then on Friday morning, Nia Long also expressed concern, writing on her Twitter:

“My heart is heavy this morning. Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones. #PrayForJamieFoxx”

My heart is heavy this morning. Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones. ???????? #PrayForJamieFoxx — Nia Long (@NiaLong) May 12, 2023

Seriously, what is going on?? We definitely don’t have the full picture here. We’re so worried for Jamie! We really hope all this is just getting blown out of proportion and he ends up being fine… But it sure doesn’t sound like it…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share your support in the comments down below.

