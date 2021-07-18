Jamie Lynn Spears Seemingly Responds To Britney's Call Outs With A Message Of 'Peace'?!

Jamie Lynn Spears has something to say after Britney Spears completely slammed her multiple times on social media!

On Sunday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie while spotting a red blazer and matching mini skirt. It also appears Jamie Lynn may have subtly responded to the 39-year-old pop sensation’s scathing social media messages over the weekend. She captioned the pic alongside a peace emoji and red heart emoji:

“May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit.”

As fans would know, the supposed reply comes after Britney called out the Zoey 101 alum for performing a tribute medley with Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, and Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. The Toxic singer wrote in a post addressing her ongoing conservatorship battle and the future of her career:

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try.”

But that’s not the only dig Britney got in! On Friday, she also shared an incredibly vague note directed at people who are only vocalizing their support of her to the public now. Many fans immediately believed the post was partially directed at Jamie Lynn, who has been criticized for not standing up for Britney until after she testified in late June. The Crossroads star wrote at the time:

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!.”

After the latest call out, you can safely assume she was aiming at Jamie Lynn! A source previously told Us Weekly that the Sweet Magnolias star had been supporting her big sis privately amid her legal battle, saying:

“We don’t see or hear about every little thing she does, but she is there for Britney as her sister, best friend, and support system. Jamie doesn’t want to be involved in Britney’s conservatorship battle since she feels that’s between Britney and her father, [Jamie Spears], and feels like Britney is strong enough to win this fight.”

Who knows if that is the case, now! Based on the performer’s testimony, though, the situation doesn’t just involve Jamie but the entire family too — whether Jamie Lynn likes it or not.

