Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Supportive Messages On Instagram After Britney Spears’ Legal Win

Jamie Lynn Spears is sticking by her sister’s side!

After the exciting news that Britney Spears was able to ditch the court-appointed lawyer and finally pick her own on Wednesday, her little sister shared two cryptic messages to Instagram — making it VERY clear how she feels about this turn of events!

First, the 30-year-old uploaded a black-and-white photo shortly after the conservatorship battle win with a quote that read:

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.”

That has to be about the Baby One More Time vocalist’s victory, right!? We’ve seen an incredible shift in hopefulness from the singer ever since she made her shocking testimony late last month!

Later, the Zoey 101 lead added another (seemingly self-written) quote, sharing:

“Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s**t once and for all. Amen.”

Wow! The 30-year-old actress may not have commented on Wednesday’s court hearing outright — which saw judge Brenda Penny allow Brit to choose Mathew Rosengart as her lawyer — but these quotes make it clear she is following the news intently!

The 39-year-old’s momma, Lynne Spears, even added her own mysterious message to social media, too! Her inspirational quote noted:

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Inneresting to see these women stand in such bold support of their family member now, after Sam Asghari‘s girlfriend called out her entire family for contributing to 13 years of “abuse” ever since the conservatorship began! Are they truly in Brit’s good graces these days?? It’s hard to know…

While the Sweet Magnolias star now claims she never profited off her sister’s finances (even calling herself “broke” despite appearing on hit shows since she was a kid) and saying she only wants the best for the pop star, Spears’ testimony suggests a different story, as she vulnerably admitted:

“And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

“They.” Why would she use that word if it was just her father? Hmm…

Hopefully, the Spears women truly have reconciled because we know Britney is going to need all the support she can get as she fights to end her conservatorship and get the court to investigate criminally charging her father, Jamie Spears, for his part in the alleged abuse.

