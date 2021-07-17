Britney Spears Seemingly Calls Out Jamie Lynn & Lynne Spears For Fake Public Support Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears called out the ‘people closest’ to her for their insincere support of the #FreeBritney movement!

As you know, the shade comes amid the 39-year-old international superstar’s highly-publicized conservatorship battle. She recently gave two powerful court testimonies where she called the legal arrangement “abusive” and revealed she wanted to sue her family. Along with a successful request for her own lawyer, Britney also requested to file a petition to terminate her conservatorship and press criminal charges against Jamie Spears during her latest statement:

“I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as a conservator. … I want to press charges on my dad today. My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. I am so angry. I will go there … I am not crazy. My family never cared.”

Subsequently, the singer received a ton of public support, including from other celebrities and family members like Jamie Lynn Spears and Lynne Spears. The mother-daughter duo both shared cryptic messages on Wednesday, seemingly alluding to Britney’s victory, which granted the performer the right to choose Mathew Rosengart as her attorney. Jamie Lynn shared a series of quotes, including:

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.”

Meanwhile, Lynne posted an inspirational note that read:

“The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

However, it looks like Britney seemingly has some thoughts when it comes to her mom and sister finally vocalizing their support now because she posted a snapshot on Instagram that reads:

“Never forget who ignored you when you needed them, and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

Tell us how you feel, girl! The momma of two then penned a lengthy caption that lambasted those who didn’t reach out amid her 13-year fight, saying:

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who never showed up for you, post things in regards to your situation, whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support. How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE. did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!!!”

WOW! Britney then added, alongside a series of middle finger emojis:

“If you’re gonna post something, please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.”

Damn, go off!! You can ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

While the pop star did not explicitly drop a name in the message, many fans made their guesses in the comments section and pointed to Jamie Lynn, who broke her silence on the conservatorship last month, and Lynne. To be honest, it is hard not to think that Britney had been talking about the women since they’ve remained pretty quiet on the situation until recently. Of course, there have been plenty of folks speaking out on the ordeal. So who knows who the statement was actually for!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Were Britney’s words directed at her little sister and mom? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

