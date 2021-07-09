Jamie Lynn Spears Promises To Tell All In New Memoir Named After Legendary Britney Lyric!

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell all — and it sounds like she’s really not planning on holding anything back.

This week, eagle-eyed fans discovered that Britney Spears‘ little sister is in the midst of preparing a tell-all memoir about her 30 years of life, her work on Zoey 101 and other TV shows, and, of course, her connection to one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Related: Jana Kramer Comes Out Swinging In Jamie Lynn’s Defense Amid Conservatorship Controversy

As if on point for it, too, Jamie Lynn already has the perfect title for the upcoming book, which is said to be ready for release in January 2022: she’s calling it I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.

Love it! Of course, I Must Confess is directly pulled from the lines of Britney’s Baby One More Time, so while Jamie Lynn will assuredly talk about her own life and career in the pages of the book, something tells us there will be a lot of interesting stuff about Britney in there, as well.

An official description of the book pulled from the Barnes & Noble bookstore’s pages for upcoming works reads (below):

“In this intimate memoir, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears tells her unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”

Very inneresting! That part about her daughter’s terrifying ATV accident should be particularly difficult to get through.

The proud momma isn’t going to just leave things at that, though. The description goes on to add more detail about what else will go down in her reflective and family-oriented memoir:

“She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable. Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life. And why her family is just like any other family.”

And even though it doesn’t explicitly say it in that teaser, Jamie Lynn must address Britney’s conservatorship situation, right?!

After all, the younger Spears sister has been increasingly vocal about her big sister’s endless ordeal recently. And as we learned earlier this month, Jamie Lynn is the only family member not on Brit’s payroll, so it would seem that she has a somewhat more objective, unclouded perspective to provide important information about the conservatorship from her point of view.

Related: Britney Is ‘Hopeful’ About The Future — But Jamie Lynn Claims She’s BROKE?!

What do U think of this big book news, Perezcious readers?! Will U be pre-ordering Jamie Lynn’s memoir and sitting down to read cover-to-cover when it comes out next January?? Will it really dive into Britney’s situation, or do U think it’ll stay far away from it?!

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]