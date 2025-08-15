Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Finally Addresses ATV Accident That Nearly Killed Her!

After all these years, Jamie Lynn Spears‘ eldest daughter is finally ready to speak out about her near-fatal accident.

Back in 2017, Maddie Aldridge was riding around in an ATV when it suddenly crashed into the pond at her home in Louisiana. The then-8-year-old was submerged underwater for several minutes (!!!), stuck in the safety netting of the vehicle. When Maddie was pulled out of the water, she had no pulse. Her family thought she was gone forever. Fortunately, first responders were able to revive her before taking her to the hospital. She wasn’t out of the woods yet, though.

Maddie was on life support, and the hospital wasn’t sure she would make it. Jamie Lynn previously shared that they even sent a priest to “read her her last rites.” However, a “miracle” happened. Maddie didn’t die. Defying everyone’s expectations, she got better.

Thankfully, she lived to tell the tale, as they say. And now, eight years later, she’s finally doing that — addressing her terrifying accident publicly for the first time.

The 17-year-old launched her own YouTube channel this week to document her entire senior year of high school. How exciting! But damn! A senior already! Time is flying by! She uploaded a video on Tuesday, where she mainly talked about how she is sitting out her last softball season in high school because she needs surgery after tearing her shoulder labrum. Oof! The setback is upsetting for the athlete, of course! But she knows how to handle adversity!

At the beginning of the 12-minute video, Maddie shared that she has been “very accident-prone” her entire life. And she unfortunately suffered several injuries because of it. Listing all of them off, the teen said:

“My whole life, I have been very accident-prone. Not even accident-prone, injury-prone. … It started when I was really little. I was very sick when I was really little. I had bad asthma, in and out of hospitals, treatments, all the time. I broke my wrist. I broke my foot. I rolled my ankle, was out for 6 weeks. I broke my knee. I tore my labrum twice, which is what this is going to be about. And I’ve messed up my hips, all that. But that’s just growing stuff, I feel like. I had a bony stress reaction in my back, and that’s the most painful thing.”

Jeez! Maddie wasn’t kidding when she said she was “injury prone!” She then brought up her near-death experience for the first time:

“I did have an accident. I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I’m very blessed. So yeah, I’ve just been very accident-prone. I swear my parents are amazing, and they did not do anything to me.”

“Came back to life.” Wild to put it that way, but it’s the truth, isn’t it? Maddie is, without a doubt, very lucky she bounced back from after that terrifying incident! Watch her entire video (below):

If Maddie doesn’t continue with sports, could she have a career as a YouTuber in the future? We’ll see!

Jamie Lynn re-posted a clip from Maddie’s YouTube video to Instagram (See HERE) on Wednesday, saying the channel was “supposed to be a fun way to document her senior year.” However, it is also a place where her teenager can “share the not so fun parts of life too.” And she is so proud of her getting vulnerable about those difficult times! The momma continued:

“You can work so hard, and do everything right, yet still face adversity, no matter what path you’re on in life. You can’t control everything that happens to you, but you can decide how you react to what happens to you. I know being a resilient person is one of the best qualities a human can have, but it’s only earned by having no other choice but to be resilient. Gotta trust Gods plan. I’m so proud of this kid, she never lets anything or anyone [get] her down, and sharing her journey through it all hopefully inspires others to never stop going hard for what they want out of life.”

Hopefully, Maddie has an amazing senior year and recovers quickly from her surgery! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

