Britney Spears’ Dad Wants Her Deposed After Avoiding His Own Deposition For MONTHS -- Seriously???

The audacity of Jamie Spears never ceases to shock us!

First, he seized control of Britney Spears’ life and finances despite the fact they’d reportedly been estranged for years. Then, he fought tooth and nail to keep all the conservatorship details a secret while painting her as dangerous and unstable — despite the fact that he himself is reportedly a longtime volatile alcoholic. Then, when she finally managed to get herself free from his clutches, he moves to publicize the private medical info he previously fought to keep under wraps, seemingly to make himself look better while shaming and embarrassing his daughter. And all of this under the guise of being a “loving father.”

The Spears patriarch’s latest hypocrisy is demanding a deposition out of the pop star… despite the fact that he himself has been dodging deposition for MONTHS. TMZ obtained an email from Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten sent to Brit’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, which read:

“We write to advise that we intend to depose your client and would like to discuss a mutually agreeable date to conduct the deposition.”

As if they haven’t put her through enough! The email went on:

“Of course, we will also discuss scheduling Mr. Spears’ deposition with you and work with you to find a mutually agreeable date for that to proceed as well.”

Ah, so he’ll only talk if SHE does?

Weingarten suggested the depositions take place in early March, and allowed that Jamie could be deposed first, followed by the singer “either the next day or the same week,” per TMZ. Seems to us like a way to manipulate her into a deposition, which she should NOT have to do. An unsurprising move on Jamie’s part, but still gross.

TMZ insiders claim Jamie’s team want to question the Stronger artist about various topics she brought up in her previous court testimony, as well as “child safety and [possible] drug use.” A source for Page Six hit back at the suggestion, stating:

“Britney doesn’t use drugs, plain and simple. This is just another tactic to make her look like the bad guy here. Maybe it worked in 2008, but it won’t work now.”

And on the topic of “child safety,” they added:

“Jamie should look in the mirror. He’s the one whose grandsons have a domestic violence restraining order against him after an incident between him and Britney’s son Sean Preston in August 2019.”

Took the words right out of our mouth!

The email “proposes a ‘meet and confer’ to set the dates and the ground rules for the deposition,” before concluding:

“If we have not heard from you regarding these matters by the close of business on Friday, February 4, 2022, we will proceed unilaterally.”

In other words, they’re going to subpoena Britney if she doesn’t comply. Seriously, when will this man stop bullying his daughter??? The hypocrisy comes as no surprise, but his ability to be so brazenly vindictive to his own child boggles the mind.

Luckily, it doesn’t sound like the 40-year-old’s team is cowed by Jamie’s threats and manipulations. Another Page Six source scoffed:

“Jamie has already been suspended [as Britney’s conservator] and disgraced. The best thing he can do is move on, but instead he is continuing to humiliate himself and trying to harass and bully his daughter. He should be ashamed.”

They’re absolutely right about that! We really hope karma catches up with Jamie after everything he continues to make Britney suffer.

