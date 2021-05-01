Jamie Spears Claims Britney Has Dementia On Her Conservatorship Documents?!

Britney Spears‘ mental health has been a hot topic since her struggles came to the forefront in a highly-publicized meltdown in 2007. Since then, Jamie Spears has acted as her conservator — a controversial position that essentially allows the father to control her finances, career, and personal decisions. Now, a new revelation about the paperwork involved with the conservatorship is raising a ton of fans’ eyebrows!

In the BBC documentary, The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, it was revealed that the 68-year-old dad claimed the pop sensation has dementia when filing paperwork over a decade ago.

Related: Reese Witherspoon SLAMS Media For Portraying Her & Britney Spears Differently



WTF?!?!

According to The Sun, the film showed documents in which Jamie allegedly marked a box stating “dementia placement or treatment” as a reason for the conservatorship over his daughter. Mind you, the 39-year-old singer has continued to release albums and perform on global tours like a boss throughout her legal arrangement. So it is kind of hard to imagine that Britney actually suffers from the illness. Journalist Mobeen Azhar said in the documentary:

“There’s only two options with that. Britney might have dementia. Now, I’m not a doctor, but if that’s the case, then the world isn’t aware of that. But the other option is actually more sinister.”

The iconic performer received an overwhelming amount of support earlier this year, following the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The piece brought to light how Spears had been mistreated throughout her career, especially in her highly criticized conservatorship. Since then, members of the #FreeBritney movement have advocated for Jamie’s removal and called for the icon’s freedom.

Britney actually plans to address the court handling her ongoing conservatorship case in person on June 23, marking the first time she will truly speak out about it. Throughout this year, the hitmaker has worked to remove her father and replace him with Jodi Montgomery as her conservator.

Over the last decade, Brit has rarely acknowledged her messy situation and has only alluded to it in past interviews. She has lately hinted at the ordeal in cryptic social media posts. Most recently, the star posted a black and white image of a young girl posing with her middle finger up, with the caption:

“Hi my name is Britney Spears … nice to meet you !!!!! One of my strongest gifts is that I’m pretty straightforward!!!!!”

It is definitely giving us “It’s Britney Bitch” vibes!! Earlier this month, the Crossroads actress also acknowledged fans’ outcry of support in an Instagram caption.

“Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life … what can I say I’m FLATTERED !!! Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing !!!”

We will have to see if Britney will call out the new allegation against her father in court next month. What are your thoughts on Jamie allegedly claiming his daughter had dementia on her conservatorship documents? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN & Britney Spears/Instagram]