Britney Spears Says Father Jamie Had An Affair With Business Manager Lou Taylor!

Britney Spears continues to fight her estranged father, Jamie Spears, as their legal battle continues — and it looks like she’s still got plenty of ammo!

On Tuesday, the superstar accused her daddy of having an affair with married former business manager, Louise ‘Lou’ Taylor, and using her estate to fund a trip to Israel with the music maven to get baptized.

The allegations were made in a letter sent to Los Angeles Superior Court by Brit’s attorney Mathew Rosengart. In it, she demanded that Jamie confess to having a romance with Taylor and misusing her hard-earned cash.

The letter, obtained by RadarOnline, read:

“Admit that, when you were the Conservator of the Estate, you had a romantic relationship with Lou Taylor. Admit that, while you were Conservator of the Estate, you took an overseas trip to be baptized with Lou Taylor and charged the Estate of Britney Spears for that trip.”

More docs filed on Tuesday by the Grammy winner’s team also allege that Poppa Spears paid nearly $6 million from his daughter’s estate to a security firm which allegedly obtained private phone records of the pop princess’ mother, Lynne.

That’s not all: the docs claim the 69-year-old patriarch spent $1.5 million of his Brit’s money on maintaining a house in Louisiana that belonged to her — before he sold it to himself!

It’s not clear how long ago the alleged affair began or how long it lasted, as the docs don’t go into specifics. The duo’s trek to the Holy Land, however, was well documented. Lou shared a photo (above) of the trip on her Instagram in 2017, showing herself and Jamie posing alongside her pastor husband Ron after they were baptized in the Jordan River.

The caption read:

“Baptized in the Jordan River — Baptized by your husband — baptized with friends.”

Special “friends,” apparently!

This is just the latest hit in the ongoing legal feud between Jamie and Britney. As we reported, the patriarch previously petitioned for his daughter to cover the costs of the sizable legal fees he clocked up last year when he was given the boot as the singer’s conservator after almost 14 years.

During a Wednesday hearing, Rosengart objected to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approving the many outstanding attorneys’ fees in the case until the trial is held, repeating allegations from a New York Times documentary that Jamie bugged his daughters phone and home.

Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, argued that the accusations, along with allegations of financial misdealing, are “all nonsense,” claiming:

“Virtually everything that is alleged in those objections is either demonstrably false or out of context.”

It’s only a matter of time before Jamie — and Lou, perhaps — responds to the affair allegations. With the trial still looming ahead, we have a feeling this is just one small piece of all the dirty laundry both sides are planning to air out.

