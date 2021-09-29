Britney Spears' Lawyer Calls Jamie An 'Alcoholic & Gambling Addict' In Damning New Court Filing!

Britney Spears’ lawyer continues to rip Jamie Spears to shreds as they fight over who should take over the singer’s conservatorship.

According to TMZ, the superstar’s poppa filed legal docs trying to challenge the person Mathew Rosengart has chosen to follow in his footsteps as conservator of Britney’s estate, prompting the lawyer to issue a merciless statement against Jamie in which he made some seriously scathing allegations — including calling the songstress’ father a “reported alcoholic and gambling addict.”

The outlet explained that Rosengart chose CPA John Zabel, who has an “impeccable record of serving in positions of trust,” to replace Jamie in overseeing the Grammy winner’s estate. Although Zabel was described as a “highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized, and an award-winning CPA,” Jamie has been trying to challenge the appointment.

Now, Rosengart has hit back at Jamie’s concerns, and he’s making it clear that Brit’s dad is pretty much the last person who should have a say in this matter. In a new statement, Rosengart said Jamie has “zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a Domestic Violence Restraining Order currently in effect against him.”

Ouch. (But he ain’t wrong!)

Related: 5 Bombshell Revelations From Netflix’s Britney vs Spears

Rosengart didn’t stop there: the lawyer said Jamie is “incompetent” and complains about his “abuse of his daughter (which evidently goes back to her childhood), and the dissipation of Estate assets.” Moreover, he mentioned the recent allegations that Jamie orchestrated secret recordings in Britney’s bedroom without her knowledge or consent.

The lawyer’s response comes a day after it was reported that Jamie could be investigated by the FBI over the claims that he hired a security company to monitor his famous daughter’s communications — including what went on in her bedroom — while she was none the wiser.

Per Deadline, feds are looking into whether laws were broken, as both parties must consent to a conversation being recorded under California law. Although Jamie has insisted his daughter knew about the surveillance arrangements, the singer’s lawyer suggests differently. In a court filing on Monday, he said:

“Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines. While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state.”

The allegations were detailed in a New York Times documentary released on Hulu Friday. In the doc, Alex Vlasov, a former employee of Black Box Security, alleged the Toxic singer’s phone calls and messages were secretly recorded as part of her 13-year conservatorship, which has been overseen by her dad.

Rosengart told the publication the allegations made by Vlasov warranted urgent inquiry, sharing:

“Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly inexcusable and disgraceful, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. These actions must be fully and aggressively investigated.”

Sounds like Jamie will have a lot of explaining to do at the next hearing!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]