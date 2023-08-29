Jana Kramer Says Cheating Ex Mike Caussin Ruined The Idea Of A Babymoon -- So She's Staying Home This Time!

Even though Jana Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell are pregnant and expecting a child together soon, don’t count on them taking any kind of “babymoon” trip to celebrate the coming birth!

The Whine Down podcast host took to her popular weekly audio show for its latest episode on Monday, and in it, she explained to her listeners all about why she refuse to take a babymoon this time around.

Related: Jana Says She And Mike Have ‘A Great Relationship’ Now That They’re Divorced!

During the show, the 39-year-old revealed that she and Russell have considered taking a babymoon for this pregnancy term, but their schedules may not quite align for it:

“We were thinking about doing a babymoon in October but there’s just so much going on that I’m like, I don’t even know if I have time.”

Worse yet, the One Tree Hill alum revealed that she had a “negative taste” in her mouth about babymoons because of ex-husband Mike Caussin‘s cheating ways ahead of prior pre-parenting trips!!

When previously pregnant with daughter Jolie, who is now 7, Kramer explained how that all went down:

“One of the things he told me happened a week before our babymoon in LA, which I thought was, like, the most magical trip we had. And we went to the Montage and Laguna Beach, and I’m like, ‘wait, a week before, you were x, y and z?’ Like, I don’t know, it kind of tainted [it].”

Then, three years later, when the Michigan-born singer was pregnant with now-4-year-old son Jace, she explained her thought process regarding her change of heart for taking the trips at all:

“We didn’t really do one ‘cause I was so scorned by the ‘babymoon’ name that I was like, ‘let’s not call it [a babymoon].’ But we went to a pool… we didn’t travel or vacation or travel for it. A piece of me is like, ‘Do I want a do-over?’”

Hmmm!

So, it sounds like babymoons are out of the question for Jana and Allan at this point?! Sad!

Related: Jana Details Her Co-Parenting Journey With Mike Caussin — And Gives Her Best Divorce Tip!

Regardless, Kramer certainly hopes the 42-year-old soccer coach will come through with some type of push present when the baby boy does come later this year!

She joked later on during this week’s podcast:

“I’m not gonna get mad, but I think I would like it, to be like, ‘here’s to the nine months you’ve been hurled over a toilet and feeling sick and not being able to eat hardly anything.’ A little ring with the birthstones of all three kids. That would be really cute. … But he doesn’t listen to this podcast, so…”

LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram/WENN/Instar]