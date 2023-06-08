Jana Kramer Reveals She's PREGNANT Following Engagement To Allan Russell!

Congrats are in order for Jana Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell as they are expecting their first child together!

This reveal comes just a few weeks after the author announced her engagement to the former soccer player after only 6 months of dating! We’re guessing the little one was a happy nudge?! LOLz!

Speaking exclusively to People, Jana dished all about her big news:

“I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing. I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending.'”

Considering the hell she’s been through with ex Mike Caussin and the other men she’s dated since, we couldn’t agree more!

The Whine Down podcast host went on to share just how she found out about baby and some complications she faced early on:

“I’ve had miscarriages, so I didn’t even know if it was possible. I’m like, yes, it’d be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I’d always get kind of down about it because I didn’t know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again. I was like, well, I’m going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month. I had this metallic taste in my mouth. That’s what I felt with both my other kids’ [pregnancies]. So I went to the store and got my Clearblue test. It said pregnant, and we just started crying. I was sick with Jolie and I had hyperemesis gravidarum with Jace. I’ve been sick with this one but not as sick as the last two. In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, ‘I’ve miscarried.’ I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they’d have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I’ve gotten to see the baby so much. Everything’s good now, thank goodness.”

This is the 39-year-old Lifetime actress’ third child. She shares Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with ex Mike. Allan also has a teenage son who resides in England.

