ALL The Celebrity Babies Born In 2021!

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney welcomed their newborn son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in late November — though news of the adorable baby boy’s arrival didn’t reach the public until just a few days before Christmas!

Christina Ricci And Mark Hampton

Casper alum Christina Ricci shared the amazing news that she welcomed baby Cleo in early December — her second child, and first with Mark Hampton. So great!

Marques Houston and Miya Dickey

Sister Sister alum Marques Houston and wife Miya Dickey welcomed their first baby, daughter Zara, in early December. Roger grew up and became a doting dad!

Morgan Beck and Bodie Miller

Former professional volleyball player Morgan Beck shared the uplifting news that she and Bode Miller welcomed a newborn baby girl in early December!

Kelly McCreary and Pete Chatmon

Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary welcomed baby Indigo Wren Chatmon with partner Pete Chatmon back in October, but didn’t officially share the good news until this early December post. So cute!!!

Brighton Robertson and Reed Robertson

Duck Dynasty alum Reed Robertson and his wife, Brighton Robertson, welcomed their newborn daughter Merris on November 24. Awww!

James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek

Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, welcomed baby no. 6 — a boy named Jeremiah — at their Texas ranch in late November after keeping Kimberly’s pregnancy a secret. Not any more!

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar

In the weeks leading up to Josh Duggar’s early December child pornography trial — and eventual conviction — his wife, Anna, gave birth to the couple’s newest daughter, Madyson Lily.

Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson

Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson welcomed daughter Illusia on November 5 — a bit early at 35 weeks. The actress wrote the baby has “a long road ahead of her” in a social media announcement on the following day.

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hoffman

Grey’s Anatomy star Scott Speedman and his girlfriend, Lindsay Rae Hoffman, welcomed baby girl Pfeiffer Lucia back in late October, first announcing the home birth a week later with this adorable post!

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung

Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong co-stars Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung, who got married back in 2015, now have “double the trouble” on their hands after welcoming twins in October!

Amanda Knox and Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox, the true crime podcast host who was exonerated in an infamous murder trial in Italy as a college student, welcomed daughter Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson along with husband Christopher Robinson in October.

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

Singer Lance Bass and his partner, Michael Turchin, announced the birth of their “baby dragons” on October 14 — also joking that it was about time to learn to change a diaper, too! Ha!

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea

Usher and partner Jenn Goicoechea welcomed infant Sire Castello Raymond on October 12 — two weeks after the child officially became “the newest addition to the Raymond crew.” So great!

Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock

Kaitlynn Carter and partner Kristopher Brock welcomed baby boy Rowan Carter Brock early in the morning on September 30, first officially announcing the “happy and healthy” child’s arrival a week later!

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

Professional fighter and wrestler Ronda Rousey and her partner, Travis Browne, welcomed their daughter La’akea on September 27 with this sweet pair of pics!

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo

Nev Schulman, one half of the legendary MTV show Catfish, welcomed a son into the world in September, announcing the birth of his third child with wife Leah Perlongo in an adorable video!

Rachel Platten and Kevin Lazan

Singer Rachel Platten welcomed daughter Sophie Jo Lazan in early September in an at-home water birth “after 2.5 grueling days of labor.” Whoa!

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay

Movie and TV veteran Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomed her third child with husband Brian Hallisay back in early September, announcing the birth of son Aidan James by showing off her cute baby bump drawn by her other children!

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp

The former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel welcomed son Keaton Joseph Karp into the world in late August — and she named the boy after his grandfather, who was born on the late man’s birthday. Amazing!

Cardi B and Offset

Grammy winner Cardi B showed off her second child’s debut on Instagram in early September, revealing that she and partner Offset welcomed the baby to the world days before. So great!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

We couldn’t be happier for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, after the MTV veteran gave birth to the Teen Mom couple’s fourth child in late August!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The duo opted to keep things very, very private both during the pregnancy and after the birth, but it was finally leaked that Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson had a baby together in mid-August, and we couldn’t be happier!

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg welcomed a child with husband Chasten in mid-August, kicking off a string of congratulations from politically-minded followers across the country!

Eliza Dushku and Peter Panadjian

Bring It On alum Eliza Dushku welcomed her son Bodan with beloved husband Peter Panadjian in early August, confirming the arrival with a series of Instagram slides showing off the baby bump, the happy couple, and the first few looks at the adorable baby boy!

Tan France and Rob France

“Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th,” Queer Eye star Tan France announced in early August, adding, “he came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

Halsey and Alev Aydin

Halsey shared the news her millions of fans were waiting for in mid-July when she revealed that baby Ender Ridley Aydin joined the world on July 14! Awww!

Charlotte Church and Johnny Powell

The singer Charlotte Church and her partner actually secretly welcomed their beautiful newborn late in 2020, only to debut the child in a new social media post in late May, 2021!

Erin and Ben Napier

The HGTV Home Town stars welcomed a new baby girl named Mae to their small town Mississippi world with this cute Polaroid-themed announcement on May 30. Love it!

Lauren and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

On May 26, Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino announced that he and wife Lauren had welcomed baby boy Romeo Reign to the world. First off, LOVE the name — and it’s the perfect choice if he’s going to live up to his dad’s reality TV legend! LOLz!

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail

“On a sunny Monday morning at 8:13 a.m.,” Emmy Rossum wrote on Instagram announcing the birth back in late May, “we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda

On May 20, Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant announced she and fiancé Gus Gazda had welcomed a “completely perfect” baby boy named Gray Allen Gazda after 31 tough hours of labor. So worth it!

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

On May 19, Selling Sunset breakout star Christine Quinn dropped the birth bombshell: she became a mommy four days earlier, at exactly 4:22 p.m. at a hospital in Los Angeles. Yay!

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes

On May 18, Jason Derulo reflected on “the happiest day of my life” after bringing home his son several days earlier, and shouting out Jena Frumes for her maternal love and care!

Naomi Campbell

On May 18, super model Naomi Campbell shared this adorable pic of her newborn baby’s feet and reflected on being “so honored” that the “beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.” Awww!

Conor McGregor

On May 17, the notorious fight champ Conor McGregor put aside the professionally-violent streak to be a sweet, doting dad again! The proud Irish pop welcomed newborn son Rian McGregor to the world!

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff

Duck Dynasty stars Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff welcomed a daughter to the world on May 12 — and from the start, they were clearly “way too occupied right now by cuteness.” Our hearts are full!

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega

On May 10, Carlos PenaVega shouted out his “champ” wife Alexa and informed the world that their daughter was born prematurely and had to spend her first few days in the neonatal intensive care unit. After some time under doctor’s care, though, little Rio got to go home and enjoy her new family just fine!

Jerry Ferrara and Breanne Racano

On May 4, Entourage star Jerry Ferrara revealed his second son was born to wife Breanne Racano on the last day of April. “To my 2 boys,” Ferrara wrote on IG, “I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be.” Awww!

Deena Cortese and Christopher Buckner

On May 2, Jersey Shore alum Deena Cortese announced they’d welcomed a baby meatball of her own with husband Christopher Buckner, and as you can see from the pics, mom and dad couldn’t possibly be happier!

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

On April 29, singer Ellie Goulding and her husband welcomed son Arthur Ever Winter to the world, with dad Caspar Jopling reporting a week later that both mother and baby were doing just fine at home!

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

On April 27, Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay revealed that she’d given birth the day before to baby girl Summer Moon Honey with the support of her man, Brock Davies, by her side.

Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey

On April 25, Love Is Blind alum Mark Cuevas welcomed home his son Ace Anthony Cuevas, shouting out momma Aubrey Rainey for her rock-star 19-hour labor of love!

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora

On April 24, singer Christina Milian shared the amazing news that she and Matt Pokora had welcomed a baby boy named Kenna into the world after “an adventure” of a pregnancy. Blessed, indeed!

Marie Kondo

It’s a boy! Neat and tidy Netflix expert Marie Kondo welcomed a baby boy into the world with husband Takumi Kawahara in a sweet April 22 announcement!

Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter first tweeted back on April 22 that he’d become a girl dad! In the ensuing weeks, he showed off pics of his adorable little bundle of joy like the one (above)!

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor

On April 12, Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor saw their world change forever “in the absolute best way possible” as they welcomed their beautiful son, Cruz Michael Cauchi! Loving it!!!

John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson

On April 12, Duck Dynasty alum John Luke Robertson welcomed daughter Ella to the world with his wife Mary Kate Robertson. So many smiles for the happy new parents!

Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron

On April 7, Katherine Webb and football-playing husband AJ McCarron welcomed their third son, Gunnar Cruz McCarron, to the world. Amazing! But now with three kids, the proud parents let themselves get outnumbered! LOLz!

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song told Esquire they welcomed their first child on April 5. No Instagram pics from either one yet, but hopefully parenting is going better than this old pic Culkin shared back in 2019! LOLz!

Mena Suvari and Michael Hope

American Beauty actress Mena Suvari low-key welcomed a baby boy named Christopher Alexander to the world in early April, with the love and support of husband Michael Hope.

Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles

On April 2, former Bachelor contestant Krystal Nielson revealed she was “taking in this new perspective” as a mother for the very first time, and ready to introduce her and Miles Bowles‘ new daughter to her fur baby brothers! Too cute!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

On March 26, Hilary Duff shared the amazing news that she’d given birth to daughter Mae James Bair, her second child with husband Matthew Koma. Love it!!

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

On March 25, news broke that Emma Stone had given birth to her and husband Dave McCary‘s first child two weeks earlier, on March 13. Both parents have kept things low-key since then, but we couldn’t be happier for them!

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell celebrated their first wedding anniversary by sharing the Instagram debut of their newborn daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell — a beautiful infant named after family members on both sides who “already has such a kind soul just like her dad.” Awww!

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price

At the end of March, Frankie Muniz announced that he and wife Paige Price had welcomed their son Mauz Mosley Muniz back on the morning of March 22. The Malcolm In The Middle alum quickly changed his IG bio to read, “I’m a dad. Justifies the bod.” LOLz!

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French

On March 24, High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale announced that she and husband Christopher French had welcomed infant daughter Jupiter Iris French the day before, on March 23. So great!

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Shout out to Karlie Kloss and her new son, Levi Joseph, born on March 11. Those little fingers are so freakin’ CUTE!

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

On March 15, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent debuted baby girl Ocean Kent Emmett on Instagram, after her birth several days before that in early March! Great work, momma!

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

In a March 11 IG reveal, Emily Ratajkowski noted that the morning of son Sylvester Apollo Bear‘s birth back on March 8 was “the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.” Amazing!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Unexpectedly, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin showed off their daughter Lucia and called her a “dream come true” on March 2, adding yet another adorable kiddo to an already large and happy family!

Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster

In late February, Katharine McPhee gave birth to her and David Foster‘s first baby together — a happy and healthy baby boy! The couple has since been fairly tight-lipped about the birth and new life adjustment, though lately, Katharine has been sharing more pics on social media. Awww!

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Lutz

In mid-March, actor Kellan Lutz celebrated his 36th birthday with the birth of his baby girl Ashtyn! The hunky North Dakota native made sure to thank his wife Brittany Lutz for, ya know, doin’ all the work. But what a birthday gift!

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

“Gus is here,” Mandy Moore announced proudly after her sweet boy August Harrington Goldsmith was born right on time on February 20. Looks like the family is ready to take on parenting and all the joys that come with it!

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco

Proud dad Wilmer Valderrama showed off his beloved newborn baby girl with fiancée Amanda Pacheco in mid-February, and seemed pumped as can be to take on the world as a new family of three!

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

Even though Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara‘s baby boy was set to come through on Valentine’s Day, the kid obviously couldn’t wait to enter the world and popped out about a week early! That’s never a bad thing, of course. Looks like young Riley is in great hands!

Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz

Joss Stone and boyfriend Cody DaLuz got the joy of their life on January 29 when baby girl Violet Melissa DaLuz entered the world to much fanfare! The couple announced their daughters’ arrival on Facebook Live, and as you can see (above), they’ve since taken to have some sweet fun with the girl via Instagram, too!

Johnna and Duff Goldman

Talk about ringing in the New Year right! Famed TV culinary star Duff Goldman and his wife Johnna announced on January 15 that they had a baby daughter named Josephine Frances Goldman! According to Duff, she is apparently “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in the whole world!” Love it!

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

On the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century… and after 8:00 p.m. local time, that would be within the 21st hour, too! Congrats to Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon!!!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer

Former former reality TV teen momma Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer are doing the ‘rents duty once again after having daughter Walker June in late January. “What a life we have built,” Houska beamed proudly on one social media snap she shared after the little girl’s birth! So amazing!

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray

Congratulations are in order for longtime KarJenner fam best friend Khadijah Haqq! The reality TV star and her husband, Bobby McCray welcomed her third child — and McCray’s fourth — to the world in mid-January. Surely, she’ll grow up happy as can be with True Thompson and the rest of the KarJenner offspring!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark to the world in the first week of January! They delayed for a few weeks in showing off their newborn daughter on social media, but by the end of 2021, Stassi’s accounts were chock-full of baby pictures! Just as it should be! LOLz!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

OK, so, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund technically welcomed their baby boy Rhodes Robert Hedlund in the very last couple days of 2020… but we’re already elbow-deep in baby pics over here, what’s one more?! Ha!

