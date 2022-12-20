Sean Paul Reveals He Doesn't Sing His Own Name On All His Songs! WHAT!

Sean Paul is pulling back the curtain on the history behind his famous name.

The Jamaican rapper, who was born Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques OD, has had fans singing along to his crazy popular tracks on the dance floor since the early 2000s, but only NOW is he providing legitimacy to a hilarious fan theory from years ago! As far as we’ve all been aware, the Gimme the Light artist has been including his name in the lyrics of his songs just like so many other musicians, including Pitbull and Jason Derulooooo.

But in 2017, one curious fan tweeted:

“I used to think that Sean Paul was shouting out [Shivnarine] Chanderpaul at the beginning of every song in a weird tribute to the Cricket player”

Well, fast forward to 2022, and the man himself just confirmed the Twitter user isn’t entirely wrong!! During a Vice documentary uploaded to YouTube earlier this month titled, The Story Of Sean Paul’s ‘Get Busy,’ the 49-year-old musician explained:

“There’s a famous cricketer in Trinidad [named] Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Everybody was like, ‘Sean da Paul,’ and that name stuck.”

Okay, seriously… This has to be one of the CRAZIEST and most niche examples of a fan theory that actually got it right! Sean added:

“Then I just started to say it in shows and met the dude Chanderpaul years later, and he’s like, ‘Yo!’ But yeah, big up to Shivnarine Chanderpaul.”

Then, to humor the fan in question, the Temperature rapper responded to his tweet, writing:

“If u didnt kno ~ now you kno: big up #Chanderpaul”

See the full interaction (below):

If u didnt kno ~ now you kno: big up #Chanderpaul ???????? I know I know… He’s from #Guyana???????? https://t.co/qWmR9alK0h — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) December 16, 2022

Chanderpaul is a Guyanese cricket coach and former player, and is largely considered one of the greatest batsmen of his time. See Sean’s full documentary (below):

Crazy, crazy! Did YOU have any idea of the origins of Sean’s catchy name, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

