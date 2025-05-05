Jason Isaacs Calls Out ‘Online Sleuths’ Speculating He & White Lotus Co-Star Walton Goggins Have ‘Beef’ By Doing THIS!

Jason Isaacs is making it clear where he stands with Walton Goggins.

Over the weekend, the Harry Potter star hopped on an airplane and guess who he bumped into? His White Lotus co-star! In an Instagram post uploaded on Friday, the 61-year-old shared photos of him and Walton embracing one another proving they don’t have the bad blood online “sleuths” swear they do! In the first photo, Jason has his arm wrapped around a smiling Walton as he presses his cheek against his temple. In the second, he plants a smooch on his head. He captioned the post:

“Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths — see any beef?!! #RicksAlive!!!”

The next day day, Walton shared a similar selfie with Jason and referenced his White Lotus character:

“Got to hug Timothy Ratliff yesterday”

See (below):

This all comes after Jason’s interviews during The White Lotus’ press run raised eyebrows as he seemingly suggested the occurrence of on-set feuds. In an interview with The Guardian in February, he described filming as a “theatre camp, but to some extent an open prison camp.” He added:

“There are tensions and difficulties, I don’t know if they spilled from on screen to off-screen, or if it would have happened anyway. There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke. It’s a long period of time for people to be away from their family with an open bar and all the wildness being in Thailand allows.”

Hinting at his own involvement in said tensions, he told the outlet:

“I can’t pretend I wasn’t involved in some off-screen drama. [Producer Dave Bernard] has seen it before, twice, and so has [creator Mike White]. I can’t speak for them, but I imagine they think it feeds into the on-screen drama, and they might well be right. I think the heat contributed to these fissures appearing.”

However, he changed his tune last month while appearing on The Happy Hour podcast:

“Like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that. I’m careful. I’m not stupid. I look at the Internet. Nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about. People who think they’re onto something, and it then gets magnified because of a thousand other people. Nobody has any clue.”

He added:

“I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday, and partly I started saying that because people think we were on a seven-month holiday, and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time. It was insanely hot and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere.”

Well there you have it, Perezcious readers. Jason and Walton DON’T hate each other! Now let’s just wait and see if Walton and Aimee Lou Wood clarify THEIR status in the next episode of SNL…

Thoughts?

[Images via HBO/Max]