'I Was So Ashamed': Jason Kelce Details ‘Very Embarrassing’ Moment Involving Taylor Swift & Beer!

Jason Kelce Details ‘Shame’ He Felt After ‘Very Embarrassing’ Moment Involving Taylor Swift And Beer!

Jason Kelce has another story about Taylor Swift and beer… But this one doesn’t end how you’d expect! And it’s WAY more embarrassing than his Buffalo antics the first time they met!

Travis Kelce‘s older brother appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, where he detailed a “very embarrassing story” involving the alcoholic beverage and his soon-to-be sister-in-law:

“I’ve got a very embarrassing story from last night about beer. So I’m drinking beer, and I’m not really hammering ’em. I’m just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes or something.”

Okay, that sounds pretty tame for Jason. So no drunken, shirtless benders right? Right! But not because he was pacing himself — because there was a certain ingredient LACKING from the drinks:

“I’m just kind of enjoying beers last night, and I think it was third quarter [of a game he was watching], I find out that I’ve been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day.”

HA! The 37-year-old joked:

“It was the most amount of shame I’ve ever felt in myself. I was just like, ‘What the f**k is wrong with you, Jason?’”

When asked who pointed out he was sippin’ on non-alcoholic beer, he admitted, it was “Taylor.” The retired NFL star recounted:

“She said Travis had just been doing the same thing and he’s ashamed! I’m like, ‘Timeout, Travis. There’s non-alcoholic beer here?’ We had both been drinking these Budweiser Zeros thinking they were just something like zero calories.”

Ohhhh, Jason. LOLz! He added:

“I just wasted three quarters of my life. What the f**k just happened? I was so ashamed.”

Ch-ch-check out the zero-proof confession (below)!

Well, it’s probably better that THAT’S why he’s ashamed, not because he did something while plastered drunk! Ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Bussin’ with the Boys/NBC/GQ/YouTube, & NFL on CBS/X]

Sep 02, 2025 14:40pm PDT

