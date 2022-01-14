How Jason Momoa Spent The Day Amid Shocking Lisa Bonet Divorce Announcement!

That’s a wrap on Aquaman 2… and his marriage.

If you’ve missed it, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet made the shocking announcement that they have decided to break up after four years of marriage and over 15 years together. In their joint statement released on Wednesday, they claimed the “transformational times” of the last few years have made them realize it’s time to part ways. (Just “in marriage,” though; they share kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, so they won’t ever be out of each other’s lives for good.) Take a look at the explanation (below).

Pretty deep stuff, which they may have been ruminating on for a while now. Naturally, one might think this was a tough day for the exes — because, c’mon, sharing that kind of news is sure to cause a stir online! And it only cements the reality of their choice to split even more. That has to be a bit heartbreaking! But it seems like Momoa had been having an incredible day on the set of his upcoming movie!

Just hours before the 42-year-old hit up Instagram with his sad announcement, director James Wan shared a photo that revealed what Jason was up to the day of his public divorce announcement. In a sexy AF photo, the actor can be seen posing on a beach under a shower of water to celebrate the end of filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! No, we’re not joking. See for yourself!

See that grin?! This day must have been such a mix of emotions!! Reflecting on the milestone, Wan captioned the pic:

“And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies [Patrick Wilson]. Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show. A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I’ve had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units.”

While the film still has “a very long way to go” before we’ll get to see it in theaters (on December 16), the director already “can’t wait to share this little film.”

Meanwhile, in the comment section, Patrick teased:

“I like to shower my coworkers with love. And water. LOTS of love… but mostly water.”

LOLz!! The Sweet Girl lead could probably use a dose of love after what his heart has been going through lately! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

