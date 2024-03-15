ANOTHER Couple From The Valley Broke Up?!

Another couple from The Valley bites the dust!

According to Us Weekly on Friday, newcomers Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally have separated after almost six years of marriage. The pair have not addressed the breakup at this time. However, they raised suspicions about their relationship status when they did not walk the red carpet together at The Valley premiere party at Jax Taylor’s Studio City bar on Thursday. And they also made some eyebrow-raising comments about their marriage to the outlet right before the separation news broke…

Speaking with Us, Jesse commented how the coronavirus took a toll on their romance. That was when they welcomed their first child together, daughter Isabella Bunny, and had no one around to help:

“It was very hard to have your first kid during the pandemic … mid-lockdown, no nannies, no grandparents helping out. It takes a toll on a couple in that situation.”

And we will get to see those marriage issues on full display throughout the debut season of The Valley! He continued:

“There’s a major story line about our life where I try to work on myself throughout the entire summer to be the best version of myself. And if the best version of myself aligned with the best version of herself, then our marriage would make it. People evolve. If your marriage and relationship doesn’t evolve with it, it will never work no matter how bad you want it.”

Even Michelle realized all was not well in their marriage. She pointed out that she and Jesse filmed the show “a while ago.” But watching their relationship play out on the screen, the reality star realizes they had “some martial issues”:

“People said, ‘When you watch the show, you’re going to realize how you guys actually are,’ because when you’re in it, you don’t actually know. Taking a step back and looking at myself, I’m like, ‘Oh wow. It’s obvious we have some marital issues.’ I want fans to know how real we were. We’re very authentic. We didn’t fake anything and we said if we’re going to do reality TV, we’re really going to open up our lives — the positive and the negative.”

Oof. Not only will viewers get a front-row seat into the marital problems of Jesse and Michelle, but they will follow the issues in Jax and Brittany Cartwright‘s marriage throughout the season. And we all know what happened to the Vanderpump Rules alums post-filming — they separated, too! It is already getting super messy in the Valley!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? It is wild that two couples have separated, right? Especially when the show has not aired yet! Ugh! Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Michelle Lally/Instagram]