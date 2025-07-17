Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jax Taylor Exits The Valley To Focus On His Sobriety! 16 & Pregnant's Whitney Purvis' Baby Daddy Hopes Involuntary Manslaughter Arrest 'Will Be Her Wake-Up Call'  Michael Madsen's Cause of Death Revealed -- With A Devastating Contributing Factor... 'She Did This': 16 & Pregnant Star Whitney Purvis' Alleged Victim's Mother Speaks Out Following Shock Arrest! Kristin Cavallari Says Dad 'Traumatized' Her Son -- Forcing Her To Cut Him Off! And He’s NEVER Apologized?? The Bachelor's Madi Prewett Says She Had A 'Porn & Masturbation' Addiction So Bad It Hurt Her Relationships! Laura Clery Reveals Ex Stephen Hilton Was Once ARRESTED For 'Domestic Assault' In Candid New Video About 'Post Separation Abuse' Laura Clery Accuses Ex Stephen Hilton Of Hacking Into Her Social Media & Deleting YEARS Of Content!   Brad Pitt Admits He Joined AA Because He 'Needed To Wake The F**k Up' After Angelina Jolie Split! Was The Airplane His Rock Bottom?? Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Rushed To Hospital After Overdose! Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Used To Hide Drug Spending From Her Accountant With THIS Code Word! Nick Kroll Gets Real About John Mulaney's Drug Relapse & Intervention: 'So Deeply Scared He Was Going To Die'

TV News

The Valley Cast 'Absolutely Blindsided' By Jax Taylor's Exit News -- They All Thought He Was Returning Next Season!

The Valley cast blindsided by Jax Taylor exit news

Jax Taylor didn’t warn anyone about his departure from The Valley!

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old reality star announced he would be “stepping away from the next season” of the hit reality show to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and co-parenting his son Cruz with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

He said in a statement:

“After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley. Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and co-parenting relationship. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”

Related: Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies Cheating On Her Felt Like ‘Karma’!

Fans were shocked (but also thrilled) about the news. Many of them had wanted Jax kicked off the Vanderpump Rules spin-off show since the start of Season 2, all because of his toxic behavior.

But as for his castmates? Well, it turns out the announcement a HUGE surprise to them! A source told People that the “cast was absolutely blindsided by this news.” In fact, everyone thought Jax would return to film at the end of the summer with the rest of them because he never even hinted to a single person that he’d be leaving! The insider said:

“They were not given any advance notifications about his exit. Most of the cast were notified that filming was going to begin at the end of the summer, and they expected Jax would be a part of the new season because — even as lately as yesterday — he hadn’t said otherwise. This is a huge surprise.”

…Wait!!!

Did Jax not even tell Brittany that he was leaving the show?! We can maybe understand why he never informed Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, Daniel Booko, Nia Sanchez, Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham, or Janet and Jason Caperna ahead of time. His life, his health, his mindset, his well-being, not their business, blah blah. But not saying anything to Britt is a CHOICE! The ex-couple has a kid together! He at least should have given his baby momma a heads up about a huge decision like that!

Not for nothing, but The Valley is a big part of their income. And that’s all money that helps provide for Cruz. So, yeah, it’s a big deal that Jax just up and left the show seemingly without notifying Brittany first!

At this time, she still hasn’t spoken out about his departure, but we are sure she’ll share her opinion on the matter soon.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 17, 2025 06:15am PDT

Share This