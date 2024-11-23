Jay Leno's Constant Terrible Injuries Have Led To WILD Conspiracy Theory!

What’s going on with Jay Leno lately?! Some social media users have a few WILD theories…

As Perezcious readers may know, the former late-night talk show host has had a rough couple of years when it comes to injuries. Leno was hospitalized back in November 2022 with severe second-degree burns all over his face and body after a fire started while fixing a clogged fuel line in the undercarriage of a 1907 White Steam Car with his pal in his garage. Then two months later, he badly injured himself again following a motorcycle accident. That time he suffered from a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps. Jeez!

Jay explained to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was driving a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle when he noticed leaking gas. He pulled over into a parking lot to check it out. However, the 74-year-old comedian picked on that was not safe:

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

And his string of bad luck did not stop there! Jay recently fell down a hill, resulting in a nasty bruise on his face and body! He even broke his wrist and lost a fingernail! Ouch! The former The Tonight Show host told TMZ earlier this week that he fell while trying to walk to a nearby restaurant at the bottom of his hotel. Inside Edition reported he was staying at a Hampton Inn about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh. Leno told the outlet:

“To get to [the restaurant], I didn’t have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It’s about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,’ I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye.”

Oof. Watch the interviews (below):

That shiner does not look good! Damn! While hosting the inaugural amfAR Las Vegas benefit event on Friday, Jay insisted he was OK, saying:

“I’m feeling good. I’ve got a broken wrist, but I’m all right.”

We’re glad Jay is fine after this latest accident! But was the tumble really an accident? Were any of his recent injuries accidents? Some people online don’t think so! They think he is lying about what happened! Whoa, what!

Conspiracy theorists on X (Twitter) believe Leno got into trouble with the mafia, loan sharks, or someone who has “dirt” on him, and this story was nothing more than a cover-up his massive gambling debt! What! Someone even questioned that Conan O’Brien finally got revenge on Jay after their feud! We’re not kidding!

For starters, many social media users thought it was weird that Jay, who reportedly has a net worth of $450 million, was staying at a Hampton Inn. They then argued there were “holes in this story,” mentioning that he would have “abrasions” if he fell down the hill. To play devil’s advocate, perhaps we just cannot see those scrapes! But when you add on the other severe injuries he suffered in the past few years, folks feel something fishy is going on! See the reactions (below):

“So Jay Leno got set on fire a few years ago, is staying at a Hampton Inn while being worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, bruised up face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe he. . . Fell down a hill???” “I have never believed a conspiracy more than Jay Leno owing massive gambling debt.” “Looks like he took a punch to the skull with that shiner. Shady [as f**k].” “Soooo. Jay Leno was clearly beaten up and nobody believe this hill story, right? Like, has Jay never slid down a hill before? There would be abrasions.. the holes in this story are wild. He’s in gambling debt and the collector sent a message.” “Jay Leno, who is worth half a billion dollars, ‘stayed at a Hampton Inn’ and ‘fell down a hill.’ Something just ain’t adding up.” “I think Conan O’Brien needs to be asked where he was the night Jay Leno had his ‘fall.’” “A motorcycle wreck, a gasoline fire in his face… And now this story… Sounds to me like Jay Leno has some gambling debts he hasn’t paid off” “back to this…Jay Leno either owes the mob some money or a casino and this was a warning.” “Jay Leno looks like he ran into some old ‘friends’ from the real life Sopranos…” “What?! Who beat TF out of Jay Leno? Blackmail? Threat. That is not a fall.”

Hmm…

Perhaps Leno is just a clumsy guy… or not! At this time, he has not addressed the conspiracy theories going around! But what are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

