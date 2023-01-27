Jay Leno Badly Injured AGAIN In Motorcycle Accident -- Two Months After Suffering Severe Burns From Garage Fire!

Jay Leno is once again healing from a major injury!

Just months after suffering severe burns all over his face and body following a garage fire, the comedian is on the mend after a recent motorcycle accident left him with several broken bones! In a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published on Thursday, the former Tonight Show host revealed he “got knocked off” his motorcycle on January 17, resulting in a string of injuries, he detailed:

“I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

Holy s**t!!

The star quickly tried to reassure his fans by adding:

“But I’m okay! I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Wow!

According to the 72-year-old, he was out road testing a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle when he noticed leaking gas. He decided to pull over and investigate — but the parking lot he chose to head into was actually incredibly dangerous!! He explained:

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Jeez. Sounds horrific!

So, why are we just hearing about it now? Well, the Jay Leno’s Garage star didn’t want to make his accident public knowledge right away following the media frenzy of his first health emergency in November, he teased:

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

Totally understandable to want to recover in private! We’re just so glad he’s okay, especially after everything he already went through. As mentioned, at the end of last year, Jay was in his garage fixing up a clogged fuel line in the undercarriage of a 1907 White Steam Car with his friend when he sustained severe second-degree burns on his face and upper body. He recalled the incident with People, saying:

“It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had, that’d be fair to say.”

Thankfully, paramedics arrived quickly and he checked into The Grossman Center, where he underwent two skin grafting surgeries and other treatments to heal.

Shockingly, six days after checking out of the hospital, he was already back on stage performing stand-up at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California! He’ll be back at the same club on Sunday night. Seems like he’s taking a similar approach and powering through! We’re sending Jay lots of healing vibes!! Here’s to hoping he stays safe and injury free the rest of the year!

