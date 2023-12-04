Jeannie Mai Learned Jeezy Was Divorcing Her ON THE INTERNET!

Jeannie Mai just unfolded a wild new wrinkle in her ongoing divorce from Jeezy.

As Perezcious readers know, The Real host and the Trap or Die rapper have been in the thick of a messy split for months now. But on Monday, while appearing on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Jeannie casually revealed she found out about her divorce with the rest of the world!! The host asked her how she’s been holding up, and Mai responded:

“I think I’m doing better now. At the time when I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted. So, yeah. Today it’s about picking up the pieces, it’s about discovering me, and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl.”

Related: Kristin Cavallari Says Women Should Put Out For Guys ASAP — & Gets SLAMMED

She continued:

“Even though this year I met the most broken version of me, I also met the strongest version of me.”

DAMN! That’s messed up. Talk about being blindsided! Watch the full clip (below):

Jeezy filed back in September, which sent fans into an investigative frenzy trying to figure out what went wrong. Initially, the rumor was that she cheated with Mario Lopez, but an insider later clarified that was not the case.

We all know she wanted to stay together with the 46-year-old musician, but s**t really hit the fan when he claimed she was gatekeeping their daughter Monaco. That quickly led Jeannie to hit back with a claim that he was actually the one to cheat. Jeezy has since denied that allegation. And now, obviously, new info just keeps coming…

What do you make of this latest update, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Fox/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]