Jeannie Mai's Husband Jeezy Files For Divorce After Just 2 Years!

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are no longer together!

After two years of marriage, the 45-year-old rapper and the former television host are divorcing. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday, Jeezy filed for the paperwork to end their marriage in Fulton County Superior Court. Just two years, wow…

Not much is known about the situation, including what tore them apart or ultimately led him to file. Neither of them have spoken out about the split yet. However, the court docs revealed that Jeezy — whose real name is Jay Jenkins — is seeking joint custody of their 1-year-old daughter Monaco. The couple also have a prenuptial agreement in place. Talk about unexpected news…

For those who don’t recall, Jeezy and Jeannie married in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27, 2021, after only three years of dating. And less than a year later, they welcomed their first child together — his fourth. She wrote at the time:

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

Wow. Did anyone ever expect these two to call it quits so soon? What happened?!

Hopefully, Jeannie and Jeezy can keep the peace during the divorce process for the sake of their kid. Everyone knows how messy and nasty it can get at times. Reactions to the breakup news, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked that it’s over between Jeannie and Jeezy? Let us know in the comments below.

