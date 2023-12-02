Jeezy DENIES Cheating On Jeannie Mai!

Jeezy finally addressed those cheating allegations!

The divorce between the 46-year-old rapper and his estranged wife Jeannie Mai got ugly this week. As we previously reported, Jeezy filed court documents on Thursday to request a temporary custody hearing, accusing the 44-year-old television personality of keeping their 1-year-old daughter Monaco from him. And Jeannie wasted no time in firing back at her estranged husband’s petition, dishing out some allegations of her own against him!

Related: Jeezy Says Marriage To Jeannie Mai Couldn’t Be Saved With Therapy!

In her own filing, she stated that the pair signed a prenup in March 2021. While the specific terms of the agreement are unknown, she noted that there is a “financial penalty” in place if any party cheated throughout their marriage. Thus, she requested for the penalty to be upheld in the divorce decree and for “equitable division” of all marital assets! The doc reads:

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity. [The clause] provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party … shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

So basically, she accused him of cheating! Damn! It’s certainly an inneresting update in this divorce, considering it was only a few weeks ago that reports came out accusing Jeannie of being the one to have cheated! A source denied the accusation.

And now, Jeezy is stepping up to shut down the cheating claims from Jeannie – and he kept things straightforward! A spokesperson for the Soul Survivor artist told Us Weekly in a statement on Saturday:

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time.”

Hmm. Reactions to the divorce drama, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN, Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]