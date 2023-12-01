Jeezy Accuses Ex Jeannie Mai Of Keeping Child Away From Him Amid Divorce -- But She Claps Back With Nasty New Cheating Allegation!

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai‘s divorce is starting to get messy AF!!!

After filing for divorce in September, Jeezy submitted a new motion on Thursday (obtained by Page Six), in which he argued The Real host was being a “gatekeeper” of their daughter, Monaco! The rapper is requesting a temporary hearing about the custody of their 1-year-old, arguing that his estranged wife has been keeping her from him!

Per the docs, the musician revealed the toddler has been “temporarily residing” in the couple’s Los Angeles home with her mother. And he’s even been communicating with the TV personality over the custody arrangements so far, adding:

“Since that time, the parties have endeavored to address temporary custodial arrangements on an informal basis.”

Well, that’s a lot better than what happens in some divorces! But, apparently, this type of communication is starting to get old.

Addressing the current custody plans, the legal papers went on:

“While the parties have agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, which has been confirmed via communications between their counsel, to continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible.”

According to the 46-year-old, the “lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule” is becoming “stressful” for his child. Plus, it’s allegedly creating “unnecessary tension and confusion” between the co-parents. While he doesn’t think the fashion expert is “acting maliciously,” he was clear in stating she has “acted as a gatekeeper” when it comes to exercising parenting time with Monaco, detailing:

“[Mai’s] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of Petitioner’s relationship with the Child. […] As such, it is necessary at this point to separate, structure and clearly define the parties’ temporary legal and physical custody rights and set a parenting time schedule consistent with the best interests of the Child.”

Wow!

When the My President crooner first filed for divorce after two years of marriage, he asked for joint legal custody. It’s unclear what Jeannie wants in terms of custody, but she’s already FIRED BACK in response to this divorce petition — and she has a shady allegation of her own!!

TMZ got ahold of other legal docs on Friday in which the 44-year-old argues her ex-husband f**ked up big time in the marriage — and it’s gonna cost him a pretty penny thanks to their prenup. Per the docs, the Rage the Cage star claimed Jeezy’s guilty of CHEATING!!! Her lawyer wrote:

“Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

As you can see, she tried not to give specific details, but she couldn’t avoid providing a very obvious clue as to what tore them apart, adding:

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party …”

Whoa!! He cheated?!?

This brings so much into question! You see, Jeezy was the one who filed, and quickly after, Jeannie was accused of cheating with Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez (though a source denied the theory). Regardless, the artist then released a double album titled I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget and it included a song called Don’t Cheat. And infidelity was also something he referenced in his interview with Nia Long, though he didn’t get into details. Instead, he claimed they attempted therapy but couldn’t overcome their issues. So, either there’s more to the story or he’s just been trying to cover up his alleged actions this whole time!

Like we said, it’s gettin’ MESSY!!! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jeannie Mai/Instagram & The Talk/Revolt/YouTube]