Did THIS Rumored Cheating Scandal Cause Jeezy And Jeannie Mai's Sudden Divorce?!

And the plot thickens??

After Jeezy shockingly filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai earlier this month, we’ve all been trying to figure out what went wrong. One week, the former The Real host was gushing about her hubby on socials — with him sending her heart emojis in response! — and the next, he was claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” That kind of 180 doesn’t just happen for no reason!

Well, in the last few weeks, a theory has been swirling in the rumor mill — and it’s a shocking one!

Many fans believe the talk show host may have had an alleged affair with… Mario Lopez! Seriously!! Speculation is Jeannie hit it off with the Access Hollywood star, especially last month after she guest co-hosted on the show. To celebrate the gig, she even posted a montage of some of their best times together — and viewers couldn’t get over how good their chemistry was! Check it out (below):

Cute!!

And to be fair, we can understand why the rumors have begun. An Entertainment Tonight source previously revealed one reason the rapper filed was because they disagree on “certain family values and expectations.” Cheating would fit in with that?!

However…

Before you get caught up with the buzz, sources close to Jeannie vehemently denied the infidelity allegations! On Friday, the insiders told TMZ there’s NO truth to the rumors — Jeannie hasn’t cheated with Mario or anyone. As for the perceived chemistry, they insisted that’s just showbiz, baby!

Well, there ya have it! Something else may have gone terribly wrong in the relationship, but it wasn’t an affair. Phew!

That probably bodes better for the divorce. They have a 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, in the mix, so the less dramatic this can be, the better. Still, we can’t shake the feeling there’s still drama to be unpacked…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

