Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Released From Hospital After Purported Near-Death Bus Crash -- And Makes New Abuse Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The story surrounding Virginia Giuffre’s recent accident keeps getting more mysterious by the day.

A week ago, the 41-year-old — who claimed she was sex trafficked as a teen by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Prince Andrew and others — posted a picture of herself bruised all over in a hospital bed to Instagram on Sunday. She explained a school bus going “110km” or 68 miles per hour hit her, and she suffered life-ending injuries. According to Virginia, her doctors only gave her “four days to live” due to her “kidney renal failure” and planned to transfer her to a “specialist hospital in urology.”

It’s absolutely horrible…

However, there has been skepticism over the information in her story! And it’s all because some of the details don’t add up! The Western Australia Police Force first cast doubt over what happened when they told The Mirror last Tuesday that they received a report… for “a minor crash” after 3:00 p.m. on March 24! A spokesperson also said the bus driver didn’t report it the next day and “there were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

Huh? The statement from Virginia’s family doesn’t help clear up matters, either! They claimed:

“On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding. The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital. The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later. Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.”

Now, it must be noted that it’s totally possible Virginia may not have realized how hurt she was until later. That happens all the time after auto accidents. But still, how she described the incident doesn’t match WAPF’s statement as she made what happened sound way worse than a “minor” accident, which is what they claim. Also, no one came to the scene when the crash, minor or not, involved a bus full of children? And there was not one single obvious injury despite the bus going nearly 70 miles per hour? All of that has, unfortunately, caused some suspicion to her story…

Now, we have a few updates on the situation — shocking ones. Despite claiming she was on her deathbed, Virginia has been from the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth on Monday! What! Her rep confirmed the news to People but did not give any additional information about the status of her condition. It’s unknown if she was released because she’s being transferred elsewhere for the remaining days of her life, as she previously stated. But hopefully, she is OK and that she was released because things are looking up when it comes to her health!

But here is where things really take a turn. Before being released from the hospital, Virginia came forward to claim she had been abused by her husband of 22 years, Robert Giuffre. OMG. She claimed in a statement to People:

“I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, who abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent.”

How awful. She suffered through the torment of Jeffrey and Ghislaine at such a young age and now this… But is she now saying her hospitalization and injuries were caused by her husband?

She didn’t clarify! Her brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda, did talk to People, saying Virginia only spoke out about the domestic violence claims due to the severity of her injuries. Her spokesperson shared that the last time Robert allegedly brutally beat her was on January 9, and she suffered from a cracked sternum, perforated eye, and other injuries and required hospitalization. Horrifying. According to Amanda, her injuries were so bad that she nearly passed away:

“I think the last incident that they had, she almost died. And we had to speak that truth with her on the phone. And I think she had acknowledged that if she had one more instance with him, she wasn’t making it out of there.”

What do these claims have to do with her near-fatal accident? Well, Sky and Amanda said they have no clue if her recent medical problems were caused by the crash, a recent alleged beating, or both! However, Sky said Virginia never claimed all her injuries were caused by the bus accident:

“Let’s be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries. But I do think that the bus crash in some way, shape, or form saved her life. It could have been a blessing in disguise.”

Well, based on how she describes the crash in her post, you can’t blame folks for assuming that is how she got all those injuries at the time. Sky noted he doesn’t know “what happened internally to her” but says, as an auto claims adjuster, her bruising “is consistent [with a car crash].”

Hmm…

At this time, Robert won’t discuss the allegations against him. His attorney told People via an email:

“Unfortunately, as the issues you raise are before the Courts in Australia both he and anyone associated with the case including Ms Giuffre or her agents are prohibited from discussing or utilizing the media. Therefore, there is no comment.”

The case in question is one involving a restraining order. Robert recently filed a family violence restraining order against Virginia, claiming she had been violent with him. Sky said:

“He just put his in place first. Now she’s on the defense.”

Per 7 News, Virginia then allegedly breached the restraining order by texting Robert on February 2. She is scheduled to appear in court over the issue on Wednesday.

Hopefully, we get some answers soon about what is going on. But most importantly, we hope that Virginia is safe and alright. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Virginia Giuffre/Instagram, CBS Mornings/YouTube/New York Sex Offender Registry]