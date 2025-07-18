Epstein Video Released By Trump Admin Missing Nearly 3 MINUTES!

Oh come ON! These people really thought they could get away with this? Have they never heard of metadata??

OK sorry, we’ll rewind. So a week and a bit ago, Donald Trump‘s administration finally released their findings on Jeffrey Epstein. The big headline? “Nothing to see here, folks!” Despite campaigning on a promise to release the files, the Trump admin said basically there was no evidence against anyone else involved in Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring, and nothing more was going to be done. Trump has even been attacking his supporters who want more.

Not only that, they also released a video of his prison cell as “proof” no one went in, so he definitely killed himself. After all, with this evidence, all those conspiracy theories about him being murdered before he could testify against any powerful men was totally debunked, right?

Except… the video was BS.

No one reasonable is buying the memo either, to be clear, but with video there’s a lot more we can look at. Tech experts can look at metadata — not the video itself but the code behind it. And there are some serious issues here.

The roughly 11-hour video was sold to us by the FBI as the “full raw” surveillance footage. That would mean it the video straight from the camera, not messed with at all. That’s what raw footage is. Totally clean.

It wasn’t.

The experts at WIRED examined the video code and found that it was actually TWO DIFFERENT videos, and they’d been stitched together. They could even tell the software used — Adobe Premiere Pro — because it apparently leaves a digital fingerprint. Oops!

Believe it or not, they were able to see WAY more! They can tell you the video file was “edited and saved several times over a period of more than three and a half hours on May 23, 2025. Specifically, the file was created at 4:48 pm and last modified at 8:16 pm ET that day.” Crazy, right? But like we said, they can’t erase that stuff. It’s metadata.

But that’s not all. Even in the final video, there was a full minute-plus missing. The clock jumps from 11:58:58 to 12:00:00. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that was due to nightly reset of the cameras. But according to WIRED, there was a full 2 minutes and 53 seconds cut out of one of the two videos.

The first video was 4 hours, 19 minutes, and 16 seconds long, the one it was stitched to was 4 hours, 16 minutes, and 23.368 seconds long. The cut? It starts at 11:58:58. Huh. Watch the video jump (below):

So basically THREE MINUTES was cut out of one video, then the two were put together! If your plan is to prove no one went in by showing the surveillance footage, it seems to us the LAST thing you’d want to do is cut out a window of time in which someone could have gone in. Seems pretty damn suspicious, right? Especially when — again — the message they’re trying to sell is “nothing to see here.” Right??

We mean… this is what they told us was the raw footage? How can we trust anything they say about Epstein???

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Department of Justice via CBS News/YouTube.]