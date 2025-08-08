Watch Jeffrey Epstein Get Asked About Donald Trump & Underage Girls In 2010 Deposition -- His Answer Says EVERYTHING!

Donald Trump has been terrible about answering Jeffrey Epstein questions. He either gets irrationally angry at the reporter, calls the whole thing a hoax, or gives a little too much information.

We mean… can you believe he admitted to knowing that Epstein “stole” 16-year-old Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago? Essentially confirming the late victim’s longstanding account of being recruited into sex slavery from Trump’s club? We don’t think the POTUS realized how bad that answer made him look either way. He either knew what Epstein wanted her for, or he was fine with an underage girl being “hired” as his pal’s on-call masseuse — and just angry she was taken from his employ. See what we mean? No world where he stays friends with this guy — which he did — and comes away with any plausible deniability.

Trump has been bad at answering Epstein questions the past month… but how was Epstein at answering Trump questions??

The two men were close for a very long time, called each other’s “best friend” and “wingman” by those who knew them at the time. So it’s no surprise the questions have been around about what Trump did or didn’t do for years — since before the billionaire sex trafficker’s death!

In fact, Epstein got a chance to be asked under oath once about Trump’s involvement in the kind of activity… well, the kind of activity we’re all concerned about when it comes to Epstein.

In a 201o deposition, Epstein was asked about his “personal relationship” with Donald J. Trump, to which he answered:

“What do you mean by ‘personal relationship,’ sir?”

The attorney in the case asked, “Have you socialized with him?” He answered:

“Yes, sir.”

The next question is crucial, though. This was asked by the attorney of an alleged victim of Epstein’s:

“Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?”

Yeah. That’s the biggie, right? That’s what all of America needs to know right now. Unfortunately, you ain’t getting an answer from Epstein. Not exactly. He pauses, shakes his head, and says:

“Though l’d like to answer that question, at least today, l’m going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights, sir.”

He plead the Fifth. In other words, the right not to incriminate yourself. May as well have a freakin’ wink-wink at the end of it. But see his actual tone in the rarely seen video of the moment (below):

???????????? Watch Jeffrey Epstein plead his Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights when asked if he and Donald Trump socialized with females under the age of 18 during a 2010 deposition: Q: Have you ever had a personal relationship with Donald Trump?

A. What do you mean by “personal… pic.twitter.com/JyM5LYJ0C4 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 24, 2025

The quotes have actually been reported before, of course… but when it comes to Epstein everything old is new again. Why? A lot of folks are only just now waking up to the possibility Trump was involved in some way with Epstein. For instance, we see a lot of folks just now learning about Katie Johnson‘s allegations that Trump tied her to a bed at Epstein’s apartment and raped her when she was just 13 years old. Horrifying.

But it’s important to look at these quotes again in the latest context, too. First, obviously, Epstein taking the Fifth may not be incriminating — after all, that’s the point of taking the Fifth! — but it is sus as hell, you have to admit.

Second, and here’s what we think a lot of folks might miss here. Epstein was being asked in 2010. There was suspicion of Trump’s involvement in Epstein’s activities with underage girls in 2010. That’s WAY before anyone other than The Simpsons thought he was going to run for president. So, if you’re still calling this all “Trump Derangement Syndrome”? How do you explain that?

What’s more, how does Trump explain it? He claims the Epstein files are some big “witch hunt” hoax cooked up by Barack Obama and Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton to bring him down? And maybe they put his name in the files or whatever?

How does he explain there being suspicion he was involved 15 years ago?? Is he going to tell us Obama thought he needed to take down the star of Celebrity Apprentice? What, like he wasn’t happy about Joan Rivers beating out Khloé Kardashian and decided to start a hoax?? Be serious!

So what do YOU think about Epstein answering this way, y’all?

