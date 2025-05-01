Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Did Not Leave A Suicide Note -- But Her Family Is Sharing This Journal Entry...

New broke late last week that Virginia Giuffre was dead. The 41-year-old had reportedly died by suicide — and not from that dubious bus crash thing earlier this month.

Obviously, considering her history, the suicide is being questioned as well because of who she was — and whose status was threatened by her truth. Virginia (née Roberts) was the most famous and vocal of Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims. She spoke out before most, claiming she was trafficked to Prince Andrew and pointed the finger at other rich and powerful men as well. And she had some proof backing her up.

Andrew’s denial was… infamously quite bad. She was eventually vindicated when Epstein was arrested again, and eventually his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted.

Of course, Epstein himself never saw trial. He killed himself in prison… or so they say. No one on either side of the political aisle seems to buy that. He just threatened too many men in high places. Two US presidents, a royal, some CEOs… the billionaire had the dirt on some big names. So when he suddenly turned up dead in his jail cell, no one believed it. Now Virginia Giuffre has also reportedly died by suicide, though her father and her lawyer strongly doubt that as well.

An important detail in her passing? There was no note. But the family has now released something she wrote…

Her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts posted a snippet of a handwritten excerpt of Virginia’s journal on Facebook. The visible part reads:

“Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and we stand together to fight for the future of victims.

Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere.”

Some outlets are referring to this as a mysterious letter, as though it’s a suicide note. But that’s not what her sister-in-law said at all. Amanda wrote that she wanted to share it not because it was about giving up — just the opposite. It’s about the future — a call to action to support victims:

“Hello world. we received news today that there’s a protest in DC. While spending time with family and celebrating our sister, we were going through journal entries that Virginia had written over the years and stumbled upon this quote and thought it was a beautiful moment to share with you all. Survivors should know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced. I know that it’s so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight.”

She added:

“To all survivors and those protesting. We stand with you in solidarity and know the fight is not over!”

It’s unclear when Virginia wrote this, but it certainly isn’t about throwing in the towel. We obviously have no idea what happened to her, but this isn’t proof of anything… except of course of who Virginia was for the last decade. She stood up to some of the most famous and powerful men in the world to get justice, not just for herself, but for all the many women hurt by Epstein and his accomplices.

Unfortunately not one man who participated in the billionaire’s sex trafficking has been definitively identified or prosecuted. One day. Never give up the fight. Like Virginia said, “stand together to fight.”

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via BBC/WENN/New York Sex Offender Registry.]