Jen Affleck's Husband Slams 'Disgusting' Speculation He's Secretly Happy About Her DWTS Elimination!

Jen Affleck‘s husband won’t tolerate any speculation about his reaction to her elimination from Dancing With The Stars!

In case you missed it, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, along with her pro partner Jan Ravnik, got sent home on Halloween night this week. When Alfonso Ribeiro announced the results, Zac Affleck seemingly was upset — unlike their co-star Whitney Leavitt. Cameras cut to him sitting in the audience with his head in his hands. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Although Zac looked disappointed over the outcome, some fans decided he’s secretly thrilled! Yikes!

Related: Alix Earle’s Stepmom Gets SO RUDE To Cheryl Burke After DWTS Score!

One social media user, Taylor McRae, poked fun at the rumors through a popular trend in a now-viral TikTok video. In the clip, her boyfriend, Josh, re-enacted Zac’s elimination reaction by putting his head in his hands and appearing sad — but soon looked up and smirked at the camera. They think he’s full-on happy she’s no longer in the ballroom — that he wanted her to lose! Taylor wrote over the video:

“Zack [sic] Affleck watching Jen get eliminated from DWTS”

She also alluded to Zac’s alleged controlling ways in the caption, saying:

“FREE HER!!!! SHE HAD SO MUCH POTENTIAL.”

Watch the video (below):

Zac saw the TikTok, and he was pissed! He slammed Taylor and Josh in the comments section, writing:

“Youre honestly disgusting. Grow up.”

To which Taylor replied:

“womp womp.”

Ha! Zac is getting no apology from her!

And here’s the thing. Taylor is not alone in her opinion. Many people agreed with her in the comments. Other viewers had similar thoughts about him and blamed Zac for Jen’s lack of chemistry with Jan, believing she held back out of fear of upsetting him. It’s a speculation that’s been going around for weeks. See a few comments (below):

“No one is understanding this post! She could not open up and truly dance with her partner because of Zach. You could practically see the smoke coming from his head behind that fake smile as they danced.” “Shaking his head like he isn’t the reason she (probably) felt like she needed to hold back when it came to chemistry” “He may of changed but her fear over him is still there. She couldn’t commit to Jan becuz she was way too scared of what Zack would do. Even if he ‘changed’ that trauma is still with her” “I feel so bad for her genuinely, her husband is awful and I don’t believe his redemption arc for a split second” “Yeppppp. Jan never touched her when they weren’t dancing while other partners were holding hands or comforting each other” “YES!! There was NO Chemistry when they were dancing! I blame her husband for that.. remember chippendales..”

Yeah, remember that? Zac told Jen he no longer loved her and threatened to divorce her because she had zero morals or values when she went to Chippendales in Las Vegas during Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! She didn’t even know they were going to the show until MomTok arrived at the venue and left early because of her husband’s horrible reaction!

Can you blame fans for assuming Zac made Jen hold back in the ballroom? He didn’t exactly come across as the type of guy who can be comfortable with his wife bonding and dancing with another man, even for a competition. Just saying.

But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Jen Affleck/Zac Affleck/Instagram]