Another DWTS Jan Ravnik Defender?! Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Sister-In-Law Jenna Johnson Weighs In!

Jenna Johnson is sharing her two cents on her brother-in-law Maks Chmerkovskiy‘s Dancing with the Stars drama!

The DWTS alum stirred up controversy when he blasted newcomer Jan Ravnik for having “zero foundation technique, quality, understanding of the partnership,” and setting his partner Jen Affleck up for a “major disadvantage” in the competition. Maks suggested Jan was only hired because of his history with Taylor Swift!

Jan has already spoken out about the negativity a ton, and despite his elimination this week, he kept his head held high. Other pros are also coming to his defense, including Maks’ brother Val, who is on the current season! Val told Access Hollywood that he does “disagree” with his brother’s “hurtful” comments. But now his wife Jenna is sharing her thoughts, too, and it’s a LOT more guarded!

While catching up with Us Weekly at Variety‘s Power of Women event on Wednesday, Jenna was asked what she thought of her in-law’s viral comments. And, well, she didn’t have much to say! She dished:

“I think everyone is welcome to have their own opinion.”

AKA she took no sides! Trying to play it safe, we see!

That said, she and Jan did have a starring moment in Tuesday’s episode when they performed a dance to Taylor’s Cancelled! And while talking about how that piece came together, it’s clear she thinks highly of the performer and his abilities! She explained:

“I absolutely adore Jan. I actually requested to do this piece with him at the beginning of the season, because he is such an incredible partner. So I’m really glad that we had that moment last night together.”

OK, it’s more subtle than Val’s support, but calling Jan “an incredible partner” makes it clear she doesn’t agree with Maks! Take a look at their epic performance:

Sounds like she’s a fan of Jan — no matter what Maks says! Their next family reunion might be a little awkward. LOLz!

