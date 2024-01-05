Jenelle Evans & Her Husband David Eason Still Under Investigation By Child Protective Services!

Jenelle Evans’ problems are far from over…

The 32-year-old reality star and her husband, David Eason, have been in the headlines over the past few months — and for some disturbing reasons once again. It all began when her 14-year-old son, Jace Evans, ran away from home three times. By the third incident in September, Child Protective Services stepped in after the teen claimed he went into “hiding” when David “assaulted” him. Since then, the 35-year-old has been charged with child abuse. Instead of supporting her child, Jenelle stuck by her man amid the horrific allegations. It got to the point where she was hit with a gag order and forced to stop talking about the case after her constant defense of David upset the teenager.

Meanwhile, Jace was placed in foster care after running away from his grandmother, Barbara Evans. As for Jenelle and David’s other children? Kaiser, Ensley, and Maryssa were questioned by CPS last year about their living situation. And months later, the investigation into the matter isn’t over! According to The Sun, sources close to the couple claimed Child Protective Services is still looking into their household and the “welfare” of their younger children. The source said:

“Just because Jace’s CPS custody case is underway doesn’t mean the investigation into their household and the other minors’ welfare is over. A lot is happening with the CPS investigation into the household now.”

Whoa! Another insider noted that “CPS has continued to keep in touch with several individuals who are connected to the minors in the household,” too. It is unknown what will come out of the investigation from Child Protective Services. But perhaps we will learn more when David heads to court on January 18.

