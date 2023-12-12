Jenelle Evans' Former BFF Charged With First-Degree Murder!

Jenelle Evans’ former best friend has been arrested for murder! And you thought her husband was scary… (He still is, obvi.)

The Teen Mom alum had been very close with James Spivey for years. However, their friendship came to an end three years ago. Why? OK, speaking of the scary one… Remember when Jenelle and hubby David Eason were fighting back in the summer of 2020? One of the many times. Anyway, the story goes James went with her to grab some of her belongings from the couple’s home in North Carolina after a week. This was a big fight. But David was there and allegedly assaulted Spivey “with a deadly weapon, a Springfield handgun,” per an arrest warrant obtained by The Sun — David even allegedly threatened to “blow James’ f**king brains out.” Whoa.

The 35-year-old was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. However, as we’ve seen many times with this couple, Jenelle got back together with David and stuck by his side through the whole ordeal — thus ending her friendship with James. Eventually, David’s charges were dropped in August 2020. But the friendship was dead.

Now over three years later her ex-bestie has found himself in the most serious legal trouble! According to a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by The Sun, the 50-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Coty Allen Gales with a handgun on December 8 at 8:49 p.m. in Supply, North Carolina. Spivey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder Coty Gales.” Whoa.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown. However, Coty penned a confusing and troubling message to his followers on Facebook on the same day of the incident. He wrote:

“Still [trying] to turn these names in before they find a way to poison me and make me look guilty like I would ever just roll over and DIE from some b’s ass disease..lmao #I do Workout. I read more than the average person!! # Strong Mental And Know every NAME I’ve been reporting [is] guilty of what I’ve been reporting they keep stopping it but it won’t stop me!!!”

Chilling…

What was going on?! Was he talking about Spivey? Or was this regarding something else entirely? Hmm. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, so we’ll have to see what else the police find out.

Since his death, Coty’s cousin Brittany Bellamy has created a GoFundMe to help raise money for his funeral. Meanwhile, Jenelle hasn’t reacted to the news of her former friend’s arrest. But we’ll see if she ever acknowledges it. She does have a lot of legal issues going on in her own life right now!

