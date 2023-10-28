Jenelle Evans Claims David Eason Isn't Abusive -- Says Jace Is Just Having 'Mental Health Issues' In Head-Spinning New Statement!

Jenelle Evans continues to stand by her terrifying husband, David Eason.

As we reported, the 35-year-old was officially charged with misdemeanor child abuse this week following an investigation from Child Protective Services into the claims Eason attacked Jenelle’s 14-year-old son, Jace. Her mom, Barbara Evans, previously said the teenager told her he went into “hiding” from Eason after the stepdad “assaulted” him. Jace even had “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck” from an incident on September 28 – the same night he ran away from home for the third time.

Jeez. Although there are no further details about the docs, court docs stated Eason inflicted the injuries. CPS reportedly also found doorbell footage of an incident involving the Teen Mom alum’s husband and Jace. Despite the evidence stacked against Eason, though, Jenelle continues to push back against the child abuse allegations. And her latest statement on the situation will leave your heads spinning!

She spoke with The Messenger on Friday to insist her man isn’t abusive. Instead, the former reality star argued they are only in this situation because Jace allegedly is struggling with his mental health. No, we’re not kidding. This is the story she’s running with now. Jenelle told the outlet:

“My son has been having mental health issues for the past two to three years. He has been on and off medication that was not prescribed under my care. They are thinking it’s because of the effects of the medication, it’s causing him to have behaviors he shouldn’t have. He’s had outbursts. He’s in intensive therapy at the moment and getting the help he needs.”

The MTV personality continued:

“Everyone thinks it’s investigating our other kids about child abuse and neglect [however] it’s about our son. In the court they don’t even bring up David’s name. At all. It’s only about me and my mom and Jace’s mental health. Jace has been seeking mental health therapy for a while. I have a lot of evidence I have not had the chance to present yet, but I think at the next court date [I will be able to]. It has to do with my mom and Jace’s living situation.”

Jenelle then confirmed Jace is “temporarily” living with his grandmother now – but “they are looking to possibly transport him somewhere else due to his behavior in the past.” She alleged Jace had a history of running away from Barbara too since he didn’t want any rules or boundaries:

“That’s one reason why I got custody. My mom would call David and say ‘Can you come help me, he just ran out of the car.’”

Hmm. Months after Jenelle got custody of Jace again in March 2023, she claims Barbara and Jace weren’t even in communication anymore. They allegedly hadn’t talked since July 2023:

“She hasn’t got Jace since July before this. She hasn’t asked to see Jace. He didn’t ask to call her.”

When it comes to her relationship with Barbara? Things between the mother and daughter became strained again during a vacation in Puerto Rico earlier this summer. Jenelle recalled Barbara began “bitching at me” in a café and then threatened to take her to court over custody of Jace.

So not only is she blaming the situation on her son’s mental health but insinuating Barbara orchestrated this whole scheme to get custody over Jace again? Really? It’s beyond infuriating how much she constantly tries to spin the story and defend Eason at this point – the same man who has a history of problematic and abusive behavior — instead of helping and protecting her son.

As for the criminal summons cops served Eason earlier this week? Jenelle claimed it was over an incident between Eason and Jace after the dad “searched” the kid and confiscated some items. She did not specify what they were. The family is expected in court in November. Jenelle concluded her statement to the outlet, saying:

“The other kids are doing great. David keeps saying [Jace] was raised for 14 years by Barbara. It’s not us.”

We’ll have to wait to see what happens next with this case. But Jenelle seems to be sticking by Eason’s side through this ordeal — no matter what the evidence says so far. Thoughts on her new statement? Sound OFF (below).

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

