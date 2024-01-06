Kourtney Kardashian Hiding Out Post-Baby -- But Alabama Barker Just Dropped A SUPER Raw Video Of Her!

Kourtney Kardashian has been keeping a very low profile ever since giving birth, but not anymore!

After weeks of staying out of the spotlight — both on social media and in public (aside from a few holiday snapshots), Kourtney’s postpartum body was put on full display thanks to a sneaky video uploaded by her stepdaughter Alabama Barker!

Taking to her Snapchat, per The US Sun on Friday, the 18-year-old dropped a very raw video of The Kardashians star – completely makeup-free! Not exactly the imagery a tired, new momma wants out there, ya know?! But good thing for Kourt, she never has a bad day!

In the clip, the mother of four — who welcomed her newborn son Rocky with Travis Barker in November — could be seen trying out candied grapes and other snacks in a kitchen. Her shoulder-length hair messily laid flat on her head as she was snuggled in a dark long-sleeved PJs. Even though she clearly wasn’t camera-ready, she seemed happy to be engaging with the teen. Per the outlet, Alabama could be heard narrating the clip, saying:

“We got Kourt to try out candied grapes. … I got her to try ramen, too. … They’re fire, right!?”

The 44-year-old replied:

“They’re so good!”

The reality star’s willingness to be on camera says a LOT considering after Rocky was born, US Sun sources previously revealed she was basically going to go into hiding for at least 40 days. They explained:

“Kourtney and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis.”

Another insider shared:

“Kourtney always wanted 40 days to recuperate after giving birth. […] Her pregnancy was hard and physically and emotionally challenging, and she had no intention of rushing back out there – she wants to slow it all down.”

Understandable! This has also given her the time to “make sure all the kids were feeling grounded and secure and loved and involved,” the confidant noted. She is also mom to Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick while the Blink-182 drummer is dad to Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. We’re glad to see her slowly emerging back onto social media — and she’s looking great post-baby!

