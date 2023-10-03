Jenelle Evans' Scary Husband David Eason Hits Back At Jace Abuse Claims!

Jenelle Evans‘s scary husband David Eason is having his say on the situation regarding Jace Evans.

Jace, the son of Jenelle and Andrew Lewis, has regrettably been in the news in recent weeks after three runaway incidents from the family’s rural North Carolina home. After the third instance, which occurred late last week, the 14-year-old was reportedly taken into the custody of Child Protective Services while that organization investigated the situation. Then the teen himself reportedly claimed he’d been physically attacked by his stepfather David, which led to his decision to hide from him by escaping the family home through a window.

Obviously Jenelle defended her husband. The Teen Mom 2 alum has stayed loyal to him through some pretty horrific accusations already. She herself previously said Eason assaulted her, breaking her collarbone. Later she walked it back, saying it was a misunderstanding and didn’t press charges. And of course, we all know about the allegations he killed the family dog. This is a very scary man, and she always ends up taking his side.

Now David is stepping up in his own defense — and pushing back HARD against those very concerning allegations of child abuse. In a Facebook post published late Monday night (HERE), the 35-year-old began having his say by calling out “sick” people who “spread lies” about their family situation:

“It takes a sick person to spread lies on the internet about a child! Then the rest of you are sick for chiming in like you know something because you read their lies. You people really need help!”

Then, he specifically refuted the report about CPS involvement. He claimed all three of Jenelle’s children “are in our custody.” He also noted Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans is “NOT involved” in the situation, and claimed she isn’t even allowed to speak to Jace at all right now:

“Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true! Police reports have been falsified and the truth is already apparent to everyone involved. Barbara is NOT involved and she is NOT allowed to speak to him right now. The best thing any of you can do for Jace is to stop talking about him all together!”

Whoa!

Then, in a second Facebook post published early on Tuesday (HERE), David added:

“At this point I have more of yall blocked than I have followers. Let’s keep it going on my next post so I can weed out the bad ones!”

Well, uh, maybe that’s a sign…

Anyways, David’s claims about having the kids in their custody and supposedly falsified police reports obviously go directly against our prior reporting about CPS involvement with Jace after the third runaway. And considering Eason’s less-than-stellar history with domestic issues, well… ya know.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via David Eason/Facebook]