Jenelle Evans On Why She Decided NOT To Divorce David Eason Following Dog Killing Scandal: 'This Is Forever'

It’s no secret Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have had a tumultuous relationship in recent months. What with David’s alleged assault arrest and ongoing custody battles, it looked like the Teen Mom 2 alum was finally committed to a breakup — but now she claims their back together and stronger than ever!

The 29-year-old sat down with Us Weekly to explain that despite a brief separation, she and her hubby have mended their wounds:

“A lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing. To me, I felt like we can work through that, especially if we went to marriage counseling and we went to parenting counseling before we’d been to marriage counseling. I’m just glad we got over it. Things are a lot better.”

On why the relationship is thriving now when in October 2019 she announced on social media she planned to divorce Eason, the momma added:

“I think before I wasn’t sure, but now I’m really secure with my marriage. And I really do think this is forever, especially because lately we’ve been really getting along, like, for longer periods of time than before. So, it’s great.”

Uhh, sure? We guess it would be “great” if we could forget his controversial past, which contributed to BOTH their firings from the popular MTV franchise! Still, Janelle admitted they do fight, but it’s over some pretty boring, domestic s**t, like grocery shopping:

“He was like, ‘I’m going to get a case of water. I’ll be right back.’ And I, like, walked away to the other side of the grocery store and he texted me. He’s like, ‘Where are you at? I’m walking around with a case of water.’ I was like, ‘Sorry,’ but it’s always like little things like that. That’s about it.”

But even daily arguments over little things amount to some MAJOR frustration over time, so hopefully this isn’t some kind of honeymoon phase reaction we’re hearing from the upcoming Girl S#!t podcast host. Jenelle was certainly serious about splitting up a couple years back when David basically admitted to killing the family’s dog and lost the couple custody of their kids for a brief period of time. She wrote on Instagram back then:

“I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

Apparently all that matters to her now is that the controversial father seems to recognize this is his last chance not to screw up their love life. The TV personality told the outlet:

“I left him, and I was like, this isn’t going to be good when I go back to him. I know some people don’t understand, but there’s a lot of worse things that have happened in my life than getting back with my husband and trying to work it out. For me, I was willing to give it a second shot. I told David when I came home, I said, ‘If this does not work, we are separating and I am leaving.’ And I think he got it because before, I think [he thought] it just was an empty threat, and then I really left. So, he saw that I really will [leave him]. He started paying attention more to what I was saying.”

Here’s to hoping they stay out of headlines and can really remain happy and healthy for one another! Reactions to this recollection on their rocky past, Perezcious readers? Do you think it’s good Jenelle has given David another chance to make things work despite all the many issues that have arisen over the years? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

