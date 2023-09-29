Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Reported Missing AGAIN After Sneaking Out Of Window In Family Home!

Oh no! Jenelle Evans‘ 14-year-old son Jace has gone missing — AGAIN!

According to law enforcement sources via TMZ on Friday, cops were called to the Teen Mom star’s home on Thursday night at around 8 p.m. where they learned the teenager allegedly snuck out of her home through a window — and without a cell phone.

She’s incredibly worried considering he left at night and her house in North Carolina is surrounded by the woods. As of Friday morning, it’s already been about 16 hours since he’s believed to have left, and he hasn’t been found yet. Scary…

Cops have put him on a nationwide database for missing persons in hopes of tracking him down ASAP. He’s already snuck out of his home twice this year, and has been found relatively quickly and safe both times. So, hopefully that’ll be the case now. As of Friday morning, Jenelle and her husband David Eason haven’t provided any updates on the search.

After his August runaway incidents, the reality star claimed this was just normal teenage behavior (such as him being mad at his parents), but this is becoming a really worrisome pattern! We hope he’s OK!

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram]