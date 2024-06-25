Jenna Dewan Updates Fans With Sweet Breastfeeding Photo After Welcoming New Daughter: ‘One Week Of Bliss’

Jenna Dewan is LOVING being a new mom again.

After welcoming little baby Rhiannon last week with fiancé Steve Kazee, the professional dancer is giving fans a look inside her first few days back at home with the little girl. On Sunday, the 43-year-old shared a carousel of sweet new pics on Instagram showcasing skin-to-skin contact with her new daughter. Plus, there were push presents, sibling and grandparent time, and even breastfeeding! In the sixth photo in the dump, Jenna holds little baby Rhiannon, who’s wearing the cutest purple tulle skirt, as the pair BOTH get in some sustenance… because Jenna was snacking on some chips and salsa! Ha!

She captioned the post:

“One week of bliss Back home and transitioning with the kids has been easier than I expected and so I’m here to remind you to always leave room in your mind for ease and lightness too”

See (below):

So sweet!

We love to see momma’s happy smile. It truly warms our hearts. Congrats, Jenna and Steve!

[Images via Jenna Dewan/Instagram]