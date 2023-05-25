Aw! Jenna Dewan Shares Video Of Ex Channing Tatum Dancing At Daughter's Competition!

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are showing us all how successful co-parenting is done!

The Step Up actress took to Instagram Tuesday to show off a photo dump of her life lately, and in it was the CUTEST video of Channing hyping up their daughter, Everly, 9, at one of her dance competitions!

In the vid, Dewan captured the 21 Jump Street star, who can be seen in a white t-shirt, navy blue trousers, and a black baseball cap, from behind as he showed off his own quirky dance moves to his precious little girl. Also standing nearby was Dewan’s fiancée, Steve Kazee, as well as her mother, Nancy Lee Bursch, and a couple others.

So sweet! We absolutely LOVE to see that the exes are on good enough terms to be in each others’ company! As you may recall, they wed back in 2009 and welcomed their daughter four years later in 2013. Five years after that, they shocked us all by filing for divorce, with it being finalized in 2019.

Dewan has since welcomed son Callum with Kazee, while Tatum is dating The Batman star Zoë Kravitz. But they’ll never completely move on from one another — we’re just glad co-parenting is going so well!

